The Corvallis Meditation Circle is but a small group of the Self Realization Fellowship (SRF), and has been meeting in Corvallis since 2002. There are meditation groups all over the world. In Oregon there is a beautiful chapel in Portland, a group in Salem and one in Eugene. There are also smaller groups in the state, as well. The international headquarters are in Los Angeles.
SRF was founded in 1920 by Paramahansa Yogananda for the purpose of disseminating Kriya Yoga, an ancient scientific technique for experiencing higher states of consciousness through deep prayer and meditation.
Yogananda is the author of one of the world’s most acclaimed spiritual classics, "The Autobiography of a Yogi." In the hundred years since the birth of Paramahansa Yogananda, this beloved world teacher has come to be recognized as one of the greatest emissaries to the West of India’s ancient wisdom.
2020 marks a profound milestone in the history of the Self Realization Fellowship — the 100th anniversary of Paramahansa Yogananda’s arrival in America from his native India, and the founding of the fellowship, the worldwide spiritual organization he established to disseminate his Kriya Yoga teachings.
As a child, I was always curious about the various faiths in our community and wanted very much to visit a variety of the churches in my hometown of Pennsylvania. My mother permitted me to go with friends to many of the churches in our small city. I found all of them to be inspirational. The Baptist, Catholic, Methodist, the synagogue, etc., all were very welcoming. I felt the presence of spirit everywhere, and it lead me to study religion and travel the world searching for answers to many deep spiritual questions. From the Notre Dame in Paris, France to the temples of Kyoto, Japan, all God’s children love to worship in their own way. But how does one go deeper into one’s faith? I found that daily meditation was the way.
Self Realization Fellowship is based on Kriya Yoga, which is a spiritual science, not a creed, nor a sect of denominational religion. Yoga is the art of doing everything in life with feeling the presence of God foremost in our minds. We have people of all faiths join our meditation circle because it is based upon deepening one’s own faith in God through the science of yoga meditation. Yogananda fondly called SRF "The Church of All Religions."
In this divisive world in which we live, we must seek to find better ways to understand and support one another. I believe it is imperative to our future. Self Realization Fellowship seeks to awaken a greater understanding of the harmony underlying all true religions and a fuller expression in this world of the love that unites all people when they realize their oneness in God.
Everyone is welcome to visit our small chapel and discover the sacred science of Kriya Yoga meditation known for millennia to the yogis and sages of India. Please visit our website for location, days and times.
“When every soul will rise above petty divisions in true spiritual understanding, world misery will be consumed in the fire of the realization of the universality of God and the brotherhood of man.” — Paramahansa Yogananda
For more information, go to these websites: www.corvallismeditation.org or www.yogananda.org