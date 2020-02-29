Interfaith Voices: Coexistence vs. racism: Insight from the Adam and Eve narrative

Classical “Abrahamic” theology divides into three parts: subjects pertaining to a monotheistic God, matters concerning “representatives” (messengers/prophets) and the study of faith (which includes life after death, for example).
The “Adam and Eve” narrative integrates all three. The account from sacred text indicates Adam and Eve's miraculous formation, the impression they cultivated and how they were ancestral to the human race. Furthermore, as classical Islamic scholar Al-Alūsī argued, “This Adam was preceded by other creations like… numerous animals and other things about which only God has knowledge.”
Biologists are concerned with the human being’s corporeal component. When they contend that humans descend from a hominid apelike species, they're referring to organisms with certain anatomical and genetic characteristics that differentiate the species “Homo” from other classes. They are concerned with the set of characteristics and genetic markers that distinguish one species from another. Most certainly, they are not discussing humans in metaphysical, philosophical, religious, spiritual, sacred or theological terms.
These discussions also do not, in my opinion, argue against the miraculous narrative of Adam and Eve, which is miracle-based. Similarly, Jesus’ inception (PBUH) is miracle-based. He was, in many ways, human in physical nature. He dealt and lived as a human and related and communicated to humans greater teachings in asceticism, coexistence and God-consciousness.
Similarly Adam and Eve, in the light of Scripture, were human — Homo sapiens, in biological terms, having certain characteristics similar to other members of that family. They, too, were chosen to exemplify asceticism, coexistence and God-consciousness.
If the Almighty generated beings by way of evolution and then chose to honor an individual member of one “species” by uniquely affirming it (through miracles), then there shouldn’t be an admitted assumption that God would be obligated to provide that individual with major physical differences that set it apart from fellow creatures. Color or race alone do not make someone good or evil.
The narratives of Adam, Eve and Jesus (PBUH) instill an open-minded, open-hearted assertion, one that is race- and color-free. As Quaranic Exegesis scholar al-Tabari said more than 1,000 years ago, “God informs Humans, the children of Adam and Eve, how He originated their creation from a single soul, thereby making them aware they are all the children of one father and mother. They are all from one another. Their rights upon one another are the obligatory rights of siblings, since they all have similar parents… however remote their point of hereditary conjunction to their common forefather might be.”
With recent memories of civil rights advocate Malcolm X (Malik Shabazz), one can only reflect upon the strength of the Abrahamic narrative. Hearts can and will change, given a sincere chance. It’s much harder to hate than to care and appreciate. Living during the civil rights period, one of the most distressing times in our history, Malcolm rose above all racial hate, stating, “In the past, yes, I have made sweeping indictments of all white people. I never will be guilty of that again — as I know now that some white people are truly sincere, that some truly are capable of being brotherly toward a black man. The true Islam has shown me that.”
Mr. Shabazz refers to humanistic lessons: “O Humankind! I created you by way of male and a female, and made you races and populations on the purpose that you may interracially exist in goodness. In the sight of God, the best of you are the most righteous. God is all-knowing of you, well-aware of what you choose" (al-Quran 49:13).
Yosof Wanly holds a Ph.D. and an M.A. in Islamic Studies from the Graduate Theological Foundation. In addition, he holds an M.S. in Sciences of Narration from al-Madina International University and a B.S. in Public Health from Oregon State University.