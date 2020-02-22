Interfaith Voices: Can fear be good?

In his first inaugural address Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “[T]he only thing we have to fear is ... fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” In its context this is a powerful statement.
I humbly dare to suggest that a slight change in this statement can free us from debilitating fear and greatly enhance a healthy society. I would like to say, “The only thing we have to fear is a lack of fear.”
The type of fear of which I speak is not that paralyzing, cowering-in-the-corner kind of fear, which was at the heart of Roosevelt’s statement. An understanding I promote regards fear as “respect” and at times “reverence.” Andy Van Arsdel, a pastor at Calvin Presbyterian Church, says that fear is a recognition of authority, and adjusting our lives accordingly.
So the question for me is not "Do we fear?" but "In what and where do we place our fear?"
This idea began to fascinate me in a New Testament story in Mark’s biography of Jesus. In chapter 4, Mark records an incident that took place in a deadly-stormy sea, with Jesus and His students in a boat in the middle of this storm. Several of these men were fishermen and would be justifiably frightened because they knew the power of storms, and that as the boat was filling with water, they were in grave danger. They awakened a sleeping Jesus, who then commanded the storm to cease, and it instantly stopped.
The intriguing statement follows the calming seas, when Mark records of these men, “They became very much afraid and said to one another, ‘Who then is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?’"
The danger is past, and they are very afraid. They appear to be struggling to come to grips with the nature and identity of Jesus. I submit that in this power encounter, they were experiencing a fear based on Jesus’ display of superior power and authority.
Let’s couple this experience with another statement of Jesus’, when He said, in Matthew 10:28, "Do not fear those who kill the body but are unable to kill the soul; but rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” This is a corollary statement in that it addresses the issue of superior power and authority and where we should place our fear.
The good news is that as Jesus repeatedly demonstrates His superiority, we are given multiple assurances that this person always uses His power and authority for the benefit of those who follow Him. This leads my thoughts to the statement in Proverbs 9, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.”
I submit that a reverential fear of the Lord God mitigates all other fears, realizing that His superior power and authority is applied toward our good. Fear, properly placed and exercised, frees us from all other fears.
One further application of healthy fear: We are likely all familiar with the saying that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Having spent my adult life in leadership positions I have concluded that the more power and authority a person gains, the more they need the fear of the Lord and the commensurate awareness of accountability. I believe this is the only antidote to the corrupting nature of power and authority: realizing that we DO answer, always, to a higher power and authority. Imagine the difference in Washington D.C. if all three branches of our federal government operated with this healthy fear.
Marc Andresen was the pastor of Calvin Presbyterian Church from 1990 until 2015. In 2018 he received a Doctor of Ministry in Leadership and Global Perspectives, and currently works with Friends of internationals and Cornerstone School of Ministry. Marc and his wife have two adult children, a daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.