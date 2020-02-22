Interfaith Voices: Can fear be good?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The intriguing statement follows the calming seas, when Mark records of these men, “They became very much afraid and said to one another, ‘Who then is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?’"

The danger is past, and they are very afraid. They appear to be struggling to come to grips with the nature and identity of Jesus. I submit that in this power encounter, they were experiencing a fear based on Jesus’ display of superior power and authority.

Let’s couple this experience with another statement of Jesus’, when He said, in Matthew 10:28, "Do not fear those who kill the body but are unable to kill the soul; but rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” This is a corollary statement in that it addresses the issue of superior power and authority and where we should place our fear.

The good news is that as Jesus repeatedly demonstrates His superiority, we are given multiple assurances that this person always uses His power and authority for the benefit of those who follow Him. This leads my thoughts to the statement in Proverbs 9, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.”