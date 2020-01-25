Interfaith Voices: Are our prayers answered? Yes, they are

We pray — but are our prayers heard and answered?

This is a question I’m sure we all have pondered. I know that I have cried out many times after feeling my plea for help had gone unheard, asking, “Jesus, why haven't you heard my prayers?”

But, looking back on my life, it is clear that I was heard. That what I wanted to happen in my life at that particular time was not the path the Lord had planned for me. That if I were to be a link in God’s chain, a bond of connections between persons, I would have failed many along the way including myself. And, had my wishes been answered, life would not have turned out so beautiful and fulfilling for others and myself.

At times our faith weakens when prayers appear to go unheard. Just like children, we question and sometimes become angry, and brood, like when parents say, "No! That would not be good for you!" We become indignant because we feel we know what is best for us. That our parents don’t hear, don’ t understand, don’t care or don’t love us. "In my distress I cried unto the Lord and he heard me" (Psalm 120:1).

Our loving parent, God, always hears, understands, cares and loves us. Remember that He sees and knows all things, past, present and future.