Interfaith Voices: Are our prayers answered? Yes, they are

We pray — but are our prayers heard and answered?
This is a question I’m sure we all have pondered. I know that I have cried out many times after feeling my plea for help had gone unheard, asking, “Jesus, why haven't you heard my prayers?”
But, looking back on my life, it is clear that I was heard. That what I wanted to happen in my life at that particular time was not the path the Lord had planned for me. That if I were to be a link in God’s chain, a bond of connections between persons, I would have failed many along the way including myself. And, had my wishes been answered, life would not have turned out so beautiful and fulfilling for others and myself.
At times our faith weakens when prayers appear to go unheard. Just like children, we question and sometimes become angry, and brood, like when parents say, "No! That would not be good for you!" We become indignant because we feel we know what is best for us. That our parents don’t hear, don’ t understand, don’t care or don’t love us. "In my distress I cried unto the Lord and he heard me" (Psalm 120:1).
Our loving parent, God, always hears, understands, cares and loves us. Remember that He sees and knows all things, past, present and future.
Looking back, how many times can you be thankful your prayers were not answered, saving you from dismay. How many times were prayers answered, giving you hope, happiness and love. The Bible is filled with miracles, as is my early life story. Remember! Always give thanks for your gifts.
You have free articles remaining.
As God’s children, He knows each and every one of us. He knows that we are human, frail, and will fail and make mistakes. He expects that still loving us. He understands we sometimes feel abandoned as He did in the Garden of Olives at Gethsemane where He prayed, asking, "God the Father to let this cup pass from me" (Matthew 26:39).
I feel that asking God for help in prayer goes hand-in-hand with faith. That the stronger one’s faith, the greater understanding and acceptance one has of God’s answers. As devout Christians, we should follow Jesus’s example when He said, "Oh my Father, if this cup may not pass away from me, except I drink it, thy will be done" (Matthew 26:42).
I will be the first to admit how hard, discouraging and depressing it is to have no visual outcome from sincere, heart-filled prayer for something really wanted. I’m not talking wanting material things, only for the good of loved ones. I feel what I’m asking for is right. Has God forsaken me?
How can my requests be wrong? Again, go back to Jesus’s last words from the cross: "My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?" (Matthew 27:46).
It seems the human side of Jesus would have liked things to go differently by praying to the Father in Heaven to let this cup pass. But, Jesus knew that He must follow God’s plan to save all humanity from sin.
Please, all this said does not mean to give up prayer. I look back on what many called miracles in my life because of prayer, things that even I thought could never happen. Yet, they did because of prayer. Search back through your life and I’ll bet you can find surprising miracles.
All prayers are answered. Either yes, no, or wait. God knows what He is about in His plan for you.
Donna Vaillancourt’s mission in life has been to help promote strong, loving marriages which create happy and secure families where children can grow into caring, responsible adults, as related in the book she wrote: http://bearwalkswithme.com/. She and her husband, Gene, were presenting couples for Retrovaille (Christian marriage counseling) for many years. Together they now do the premarriage preparation for their church, St. Mary’s Albany. Her Apache name is Nina Osa, which means "little girl bear."