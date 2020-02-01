Interfaith Voices: An antidote for despair: dancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dance is an antidote to despair: In this hard and divided world, when we dance together, we express ourselves creatively as one. Square dancing provides a momentary relief from hopelessness and is a pure expression of our common humanity.

How does square dancing in particular work? We start out, four couples facing, two by two, on the sides of a square. We nod, perhaps greet a friend. A caller on stage starts the music, and always begins with a call to courtesy — “Bow to your partner,” and then to “your corner” (the dancer to our right, for women, and to the left, for men). When we “circle left,” we join hands and stroll, skip, or hop in a circle of eight dancers, adjusting to the rhythm of the music. As we move to the increasingly more complex calls, we must keep time to the music and be alert to the next possible move. We synchronize our movements to music and rhythm, making a complex, every-moving pattern.

Now the dance is no longer in a rigid square, as the eight dancers create ever more intricate patterns — large and small wheels, lines that weave and undulate; we may touch hands or brush a shoulder, always maintaining our place in the dance pattern. I may rest my palm against the palm of a partner, with the merest tension — like the pressure to open a door or window. If I misstep, another dancer gently guides me into place.