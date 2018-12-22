People long to have a place to call home. It has been said, “Home is where the heart is,” but I often wonder what that really means.
There’s a lot to consider about what and where home is. I’m grateful to live and gather in peace with family and friends in my own home. After a long day or journey, I’m gladdened when my children say they just want to go home.
Yet I’m also mindful of the many among us without homes, whether at our country’s southern border or on the streets of our city. Even those who do have physical homes may find it difficult to see where the heart is, like the empty-nest parents or the new widow or the youth whose home is filled with conflict.
We can be homeless in the sense of having homes but not being really at home in them. Author Frederick Buechner writes, “To be really at home is to be really at peace, and there can be no real peace for any of us until there is some measure of real peace for all of us.” When we aren’t awake to the deep needs of other people, whether they live on the street or under our own roof, I wonder if any of us can ever be fully at home.
In my faith tradition we celebrate Advent — a season in which we wait expectantly for the Christ child. Yes, we wait for what God has already done, but we also wait for what God will yet do. Our waiting is never a passive waiting. It is always an active waiting. This waiting involves spirited preparation and intentional stillness, slowing our pace and accelerating our care.
We’re always attempting to rethink the Advent season as a time for compassion rather than consumption. Advent also has the power to elevate our awareness of what “home” is because we are preparing our hearts for the heart of God — Immanuel, “God with us.”
Saint Augustine says Jesus’ birth is always happening. So Advent is a time to wake up to God’s proximity and movement. It invites us to face the dark, but with the hope of God's light. It has led us to where we are right now, waiting on the doorstep of Christmas when we expect a new dawn. French wine seller Placide Cappeau articulated this dawn in his 1847 Christmas poem “O Holy Night” — how the world was in a state of longing:
Till he appeared and the soul felt its worth.
A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices,
for yonder breaks a new and glorious morn. ...
Truly he taught us to love one another,
his law is love and his gospel is peace.
Chains shall he break for the slave is our brother,
and in his name all oppression shall cease.
While it may not feel like it any given day, we are living in a world pregnant with hope. God making a home among us means everything, changes everything, and shapes everything about how we go about helping one other find places to call home, wherever there is space and freedom to see God. When we can see a God in whom all oppression shall cease, it’s easier to see one another. Likewise, whenever or wherever a soul feels its worth may end up being the same place where home and heart finally get together.