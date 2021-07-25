Innovative smartphone app promoted during Stand By Me Day 2021

But there were also folks from Hollywood brought to the tiny Linn County town this week. They were developers of a new app called SetJetters, which is an interactive film tourism tool that includes markers from 800 films and 1,400 different scenes across the globe.

It’s basically a digital map that folks can pull up to see little red markers that connote where scenes were shot for movies as far-ranging as “Star Wars,” “The Untouchables,” and, yes, even “Stand By Me.” The markers contain still images from the movies, as well as further information about the production and the location.

This is, more or less, the same as what the community of Brownsville has done for decades, as they still post signs with still images from scenes so that attendees can see what the city blocks or buildings looked like in the movie. The Oregon Film Trail, an organization that installs physical markers at the sites of former movie sets, also has several in Brownsville and in other communities around Oregon, such as in Astoria, where “The Goonies” and “Kindergarten Cop” were filmed.