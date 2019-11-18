The annual Willamette Innovators Network Expo is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University.
The event, which is free and open to the public, aims to celebrate smart ideas, showcase innovation and celebrate the region’s economy.
New this year will be a “bootstrap” exhibit, displaying companies in the very early stages of their businesses. Returning will be features such as the young innovators zone and a business after hours Corvallis Chamber of Commerce event.
One exhibit to watch will be the Crescent Valley High School robotics team, which will be displaying its improved BroccoliBot. The broccoli harvester, which is supported by funds from the United States Department of Agriculture, debuted last October at an artificial intelligence and robotics conference that was part of OSU’s 150th anniversary celebration.
“Since last year … it has undergone a series of mechanical changes to increase both its safety and effectiveness as a harvester,” said Erik Kellar of CV Robotics.
The blades that BroccoliBot uses to cut the broccoli are now retractable, Kellar said, and a second motor has been added to the elevator that raises and lowers the blades.
Team members, who submitted a patent for the work last week that lists CV students as its inventors, also are exploring using A1 for the harvesting process rather than a vision system.