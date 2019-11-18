{{featured_button_text}}
cv-broccdoli-robot

Lane Alvis, 16, describes how the Crescent Valley High School BroccoliBot senses the location of each broccoli plant and positions the cutting tool to properly harvest the plant last October at an Oregon State University conference on artificial intelligence/robotics. An improved BroccoliBot will be on display at Thursday's WIN Expo at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file photo

The annual Willamette Innovators Network Expo is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University.

The event, which is free and open to the public, aims to celebrate smart ideas, showcase innovation and celebrate the region’s economy.

New this year will be a “bootstrap” exhibit, displaying companies in the very early stages of their businesses. Returning will be features such as the young innovators zone and a business after hours Corvallis Chamber of Commerce event.

One exhibit to watch will be the Crescent Valley High School robotics team, which will be displaying its improved BroccoliBot. The broccoli harvester, which is supported by funds from the United States Department of Agriculture, debuted last October at an artificial intelligence and robotics conference that was part of OSU’s 150th anniversary celebration.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

“Since last year … it has undergone a series of mechanical changes to increase both its safety and effectiveness as a harvester,” said Erik Kellar of CV Robotics.

The blades that BroccoliBot uses to cut the broccoli are now retractable, Kellar said, and a second motor has been added to the elevator that raises and lowers the blades.

Team members, who submitted a patent for the work last week that lists CV students as its inventors, also are exploring using A1 for the harvesting process rather than a vision system.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0
0
0
0
0