A company that provides medical services to people who got sick from workplace chemical or radiation exposure will host an informational breakfast for former atomic and uranium workers in Albany in next week.
The event, hosted by Nuclear Care Partners, is free to former atomic and uranium workers and will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE.
Company representatives will provide information on government benefits that could be available to former employees of Wah Chang, the National Energy Technology Laboratory and other Energy Department contractors under the Energy Employee Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act, or EEOICPA.
To register for the event, call 971-266-4405. Former workers who are unable to attend can request a free information kit.