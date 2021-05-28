 Skip to main content
Information on Thursday’s Linn, Benton virus deaths released
Information on Thursday's Linn, Benton virus deaths released

mark vaccination file 29

Samaritan Health's Helan Huffman vaccinates Richard Britton of Monroe earlier this month. The truck driver took the back roads to Blodgett to get his second dose of the vaccine. More than 1.8 million Oregonians have received full doses of vaccine, according to state health officials.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Linn County has added two COVID-19 deaths, while one has been added in Benton County.

The deaths were part of Thursday’s report by the Oregon Health Authority, but the state did not release further information on the cases until Friday morning.

The Linn fatalities were an 85-year-old woman who tested positive April 20 and died May 4 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and a 50-year-old man who tested positive May 5 and died May 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Both individuals had underlying medical conditions.

In addition, OHA has determined that a previously reported Linn death was, in fact, a Lane County person. Linn’s death toll is now 76.

The Benton County death, its 22nd, was a 98-year-old man who tested positive April 22 and died May 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

No Linn or Benton deaths were reported Friday.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

