Two free presentations are scheduled in Corvallis this week in connection with an effort to confer indigenous names on 10 creeks in the vicinity of Marys Peak that have no official names.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Henry Zenk will give a talk on Kalapuya naming practices at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St.
Zenk, the primary linguist for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, will discuss how the Kalapuya people have traditionally named places, animals and plants.
Seating is limited for this event, which is sponsored by the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club. Doors open at 6 p.m.
At 6 p.m. on Friday, the Marys Peak Alliance will sponsor a presentation on naming plans for Marys Peak creeks at the Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.
Staff from the Confederated Tribes of the Grande Ronde and Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians have proposed names in the Kalapuya, Wusi’n and Yaqo’n languages for 10 unnamed waterways on Marys Peak.
As part of the official review process, the public is invited to comment on the proposed names at this event.