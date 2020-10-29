Independence man dies in Highway 20 crash

An Independence man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 20 Thursday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the highway near Mile Post 7, close to Hyak Park.

According to a county news release, a blue 1997 Acura Integra driven by Keith Merritt Lee of Independence was heading eastbound on Highway 20. The Acura crossed the center line and crashed into a 2020 Ford F350 traveling westbound.

Lee, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was treated at Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the news release, Highway 20 was closed in both directions for over three hours as a result of the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact Sergeant Brian Lundy at 541-766-6858.

