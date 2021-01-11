 Skip to main content
Independence man charged in Linn County with child porn crimes

An Independence man was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday with child pornography-related crimes.

Alan Clifford Hawkins, 74, was charged with 11 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Judge Michael Wynhausen set Hawkins’ bail at $100,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 1.

The crimes allegedly took place starting as far back as May and continued until as recently as Thursday, and the Corvallis Police Department investigated the case, according to court paperwork.

Hawkins has no other significant criminal history in Oregon, according to the state’s online court database.

Timothy Felling, who was appointed as Hawkins’ defense attorney, could not be reached for comment about the case on Monday.

