Independence man arrested on murder charge regarding shooting south of Albany

An Independence man was arrested on a murder charge on Monday for allegedly killing a Corvallis resident at a rodeo style event south of Albany on Sunday night.

Pedro Martinez-Carrillo, 19, turned himself into the Linn County Sheriff's Office on Monday and was lodged in the Linn County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder, according to a news release.

Martinez Carrillo is being held without bail, according to the jail website.

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Old Highway 34, and was reported at 10:11 p.m.

When Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies responded, they found Hector Cisneros, 24, deceased.

The location of the shooting is a private residence with acreage, and a rodeo-type event with hundreds of people was being held when a disturbance broke out that led to Cisneros’ death, according to a news release.

On Monday morning, detectives interviewed several witnesses at the scene. More individuals came to give statements throughout the morning. Several men gathered around a SUV hugging each other.

