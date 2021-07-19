Independence man arrested on murder charge in shooting south of Albany

An Independence man was arrested on a murder charge on Monday for allegedly killing a Corvallis resident at a rodeo style event south of Albany on Sunday night.
Pedro Martinez-Carrillo, 19, turned himself into the Linn County Sheriff's Office on Monday and was lodged in the Linn County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder, according to a news release.
Martinez Carrillo is being held without bail, according to the jail website.
The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Old Highway 34, and was reported at 10:11 p.m.
When Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies responded, they found Hector Cisneros, 24, deceased.
The location of the shooting is a private residence with acreage, and a rodeo-type event with hundreds of people was being held when a disturbance broke out that led to Cisneros’ death, according to a news release.
On Monday morning, detectives interviewed several witnesses at the scene. More individuals came to give statements throughout the morning. Several men gathered around a SUV hugging each other.
A patrol cruiser blocked the driveway to the property. A large tent was propped up near what appeared to be a small rodeo arena. Yellow police tape cordoned off several areas around the site.
The property also includes a two-story home and three larger shops.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny was present, but declined to comment on the case on Monday morning.
Linn County detectives were assisted by the Linn County Major Crimes Team with members of the Albany Police Department, Lebanon Police Department and Oregon State Police.
The Corvallis Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office also helped with the investigation.
Those with information about Cisneros’ death should contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.
Shootings are a rare occurrence in the mid-Willamette Valley, but this was the second in two nights for Linn and Benton counties. On Saturday night, a man was shot and wounded in the 100 block of Northwest Monroe Avenue in Corvallis, a late-night gathering spot just off the Oregon State University campus that includes a convenience store and a popular bar. The CPD is investigating that case.
There was no indication from law enforcement that the shootings are connected.