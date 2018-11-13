An Independence man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to trade pounds of marijuana for a used vehicle from an Albany auto dealership on Friday night.
Matthew Theron Franks, 38, was arrested on a charge of unlawful delivery of marijuana for consideration and lodged in the Linn County Jail.
Authorities seized more than five pounds of marijuana.
Franks was supposed to trade "quite a bit more" pot for the vehicle, said Lt. Jerry Drum of the Albany Police Department and the Linn Interagency Narcotics Taskforce. "But he didn't show up with that," Drum added.
On Friday, a local auto dealer in Albany posted a vehicle for sale on an online marketplace. The dealer then received a message from a potential buyer requesting to trade marijuana for the automobile, according to a news release.
The auto dealer contacted LINE for assistance. An investigator from LINE made contact with the purchaser and an agreed upon amount was established in trade for the vehicle.
At about 6:40 p.m. on Friday, Franks arrived at a predetermined location and was apprehended by LINE.
Drum said that an oversupply of marijuana grown in Oregon leads to people trying to sell it or trade on the black market.
"I think it's a lot more common than we know of," he said. "This particular dealership just got another request today, of somebody wanting to trade."
Drum stressed that authorities aren't going after residents possessing marijuana legally in Oregon. "We are targeting the illegal trade of substantial amounts of marijuana," he added.
Those with information about illegal narcotics trafficking should call LINE at 541-791-0102.