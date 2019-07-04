Independence Day weather looks like it'll just about perfect for picnics and watching fireworks, with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s and clear skies Thursday night, with lows dropping to around 54. As for the rest of the holiday weekend, expect sunny skies and a high around 77 on Friday, partly sunny conditions on Saturday, with highs near 74 and mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday, with highs near 78.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Corvallis
Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.