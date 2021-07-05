Independence Day display

Albany resident Joe Eddings parked his 1929 Model A Ford at the Walmart parking lot in Lebanon while the sun was still shining Sunday evening.
“I’ve been wanting to see fireworks for the last 10 years. I’ve never taken the time,” Eddings said. “I got here early so I could get a good parking space.”
An hour later, a good parking spot was much harder to find in south Lebanon as cars packed the lots at Walmart, Walgreens and the Oregon State Credit Union, as well as any open fields in the area.
The audience was rewarded with a nearly half-hour display that was organized by the Lebanon Strawberry Festival Association and put on by Western Display Fireworks of Canby.
“Western Display did awesome. They make it easy for us,” said Cindy Kerby, chairperson of the Strawberry Festival Association. “We work with them and they help us get all the permits we need and everything.”
In the past, guests have been able to pay to park at Cheadle Lake Park to watch the display. That was not offered this year and Kerby said it has not yet been determined how that will be handled in the future.
This year, the fireworks were set off from the peninsula on Cheadle Lake. Because it is surrounded by water, it is an ideal location to set off larger, higher fireworks. All of the fireworks used in this year’s show were shot between 400 and 600 feet in the air.
In the past, when the fireworks were shot from the park, the height limit was 400 feet, Kerby said.
The bigger show is more visible to a greater number of Lebanon residents, but the peninsula is further from the Cheadle Lake parking lot, making it a less desirable location from which to view the display. Kerby said that was one reason parking at Cheadle Lake was not offered.
“We didn’t feel like we could charge people to watch it if that wasn’t going to be the best place to watch it,” Kerby said.
What is certain is that the Strawberry Festival Association wants to make the Fourth of July celebration more than just a fireworks show. Complications caused by the pandemic limited their options in 2020 and 2021, but next year’s event will be much larger, Kerby said.
“We will continue to develop the event into more than just fireworks. I think it will be great in the future, it’s just a matter of building it and making something more out of it,” Kerby said.
Jessie Hunt of Keizer said she enjoyed the family atmosphere for the show as families set up their spots along South Santiam Highway.
Hunt noted that this was the first week that people could fully resume their normal activities as most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. She said the Independence Day show was exactly the right way to celebrate.