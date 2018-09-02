Millersburg continues to grow by leaps and bounds, but it retains that small-town, country vibe, said Jenny Wolfenbarger.
“Here, you know your neighbors, and they actually do things together,” she said.
Wolfenbarger, who moved to Millersburg two years ago, is doing something to share her love of her new hometown.
“When you’re proud of something, you want to show it off,” she explained.
Wolfenbarger is the coordinator of a committee that has created the inaugural Millersburg Celebration, an event designed to bring residents together and showcase the businesses in town.
City Manager Kevin Kreitman said he believed Millersburg has never had its own annual event.
The Millersburg Celebration is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, and will include food carts, vendors, a kids fun zone, a beer and wine garden hosted by Deluxe Brewing and more.
Things get started in the morning with a 5k walk/run and a 10k run. A variety of entertainment also is planned, including Trevor Tagle, who is set to play at 7 p.m.
A business exposition at the festival has 18 Millersburg businesses signed up to attend.
Kreitman said that there’s been plenty of positive changes to celebrate for Millersburg, and not just with the opening of a Love’s truck stop at the north end of town.
A new fire station to be staffed by the Albany Fire Department is taking shape across from City Hall, and Kreitman thought that might be ready for public safety workers later this month.
The city also is getting ready to accept proposals for a parks master plan, and it’s finishing up a storm water master plan, Kreitman said.
More businesses continue to come to the town, such as specialty metals firm Ti Squared, which is set to open in Millersburg at the start of 2019.
Housing construction continues to boom, as well.
The city of Millersburg saw more than 100 new single family residential building permits in 2016 and 2017, and plenty of new houses continue to rise.
Back in 2000, Millersburg’s population stood at 651 residents. In 2017, its population was estimated at 1,835 people, according to the Portland State University Population Research Center. That figure will almost certainly grow when the 2018 estimate is released this fall.
The country feel and new homes aren’t the only factors that attract residents to Millersburg.
Amy Price, principal broker for Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers in nearby Albany, said that Millersburg, which sits along Interstate 5, is situated ideally for commuters. When she moved to town about two years ago, her husband was working in Salem.
“The location was perfect,” added Price, whose business is the title sponsor for the inaugural Millersburg Celebration.
For more information on the Millersburg Celebration, go to www.millersburgcelebration.com.