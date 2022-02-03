Inaugural C3 GameCon: Come play in Corvallis

The city of Corvallis is rolling out its first-ever gaming convention. The C3 GameCon is set for Feb. 18 and 19 at the Corvallis Community Center. With any luck, organizers say, it will be the first of many.

A dozen gamemasters will host around 10 games, including Dungeons & Dragons, Star Wars, Age of Fantasy, Monster Hearts and a few board games. A new, locally-made game will also be featured, and a middle school math class will unveil a dice game students created.

“The goal is to create intergenerational connections, and gaming is a great way to do that,” said Teri O’Malley, who is moving from recreation coordinator to marketing for the city's Parks and Recreation Department. She said role-playing and other games are seeing a resurgence under the pandemic, which has driven people indoors and online.

“It’s easy to play Dungeons & Dragons in a virtual setting — it’s easy to reach out and connect to people,” she said. “Experiencing a fantasy that you have control over is extremely exciting and interesting to people of all ages right now because the world is so uncertain.”

O’Malley emphasized the value of a multigenerational gathering of minds. She said studies indicate health and wellness benefit from interactions among people of different ages. Casual, friendly social exchanges can open the door to mentorship, friendship and shared life experiences. O’Malley added playing games is good for mental health.

“The first session I brought D&D in, two of my players were a dad who had played D&D in the '80s and his 16-year-old son who is getting into it now,” said Rue Dickey, marketing coordinator and dungeonmaster.

Not a gamer? How about cosplay? GameCon will feature a four-category costume contest from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb 19. Dress up as your favorite character or create your own; just keep it tasteful. There will be a photo booth to capture your fantasy look. Ages 14 and up are eligible for a prize.

GameCon will also feature a miniature figure painting panel hosted by Patrick Rollens, who has decades of experience. The “paint and take” event is free and will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18. Rollens will offer guidance and instruction for what can be an intimidating aspect of gaming — painting minis.

“The main objective is just to get people to sit down and try something new in an inclusive, low-barrier environment,” Rollens said. “There’s an unhealthy focus on perfection, and this feeling that if you can’t achieve something that you saw on Instagram, you have no business with a paintbrush. Poppycock, I say!”

Rollens takes all of that off the table and sticks with the basics: a paintbrush and figurine with a dose of creativity. He said someone could drop in for 10 minutes or two hours, whatever fits, and when they leave, they can take home their newly-painted creation and display it with pride.

“This has been a creatively rewarding hobby for me over the years and I am really glad for the opportunity to give back by hosting this panel at C3,” he said.

Rollens also teaches a miniature figure painting class a few times a year at the Majestic Theatre under its continuing education program. The next one is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Pegasus Games, Kraken Cards and Matt’s Cavalcade of Comics are among the many vendors expected at the event. Kraken will host panels for the games Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon and Flesh and Blood.

The Corvallis Community Center, formerly a senior center, hosts a number of events throughout the year, primarily for ages 14 and up, though some events are all ages. There are group exercise classes, weekly D&D games, seasonal activities and unusual programs. The building was remodeled in 2020, but COVID-19 slowed the reopening.

C3 GameCon tickets are available online and at the door. Advance tickets are $10 for a single day, $15 for both days. Door prices are $15 for one day, $25 for both days. COVID-19 precautions will be enforced.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

