In the mask age: challenges and opportunities during COVID-19

Kathleen Bogart, a research professor at Oregon State University, is interested in masks, but her latest research has her studying shoes — and how we can use COVID-19 as an opportunity to walk around in each other's.

"Wearing a mask is a simulation of what it's like to have facial paralysis," said Bogart, who has the condition herself. "People in that community have said what it's been like to have people turn to them and say, 'I really get what this feels like for you.'"

Bogart's general field of study is focused on disability and communication, but as COVID-19 requires everyone age 5 and older to wear a mask, it's opened up the possibility for additional study. It's also raised questions for parents on how to keep a mask on little ones, who can and cannot wear a mask and what it will be like for students experiencing sensory issues or who are on the autism spectrum.

For a lot of people, wearing a mask will add another difficulty to managing their lives, but for others it also presents the chance to be flexible and examine our ability to adapt.