In-person livestock auction returns to Linn County Fair

“These kids work really hard … and this is where we come to an end of their projects,” Johnson said.

Of course, just as the return from COVID closures was exciting, the restrictions of the past 18 months brought new challenges and forced some participants to miss out on the full experience. Johnson described how the lack of in-person showing and judging for their animals can create a much different experience.

“That interaction with the judge is something you just can’t get through a computer,” she said.

Fair participants ranged in age and experience level. Some young kids were already seasoned veterans, while older children may never have had the experience of raising livestock for the fair before.

“My mom wanted us to try it out so we did,” said Maggie Cervantes, 17, of Brownsville, who was a first-year 4-H participant for the Lacomb Livestock group. Both her and her younger sister Paisley raised baby goats. “It was interesting and fun.”

They raised their goats, Milo and Otis, from the time they were just newborns to now, when they’re seven months old and getting prepared to be sold at the auction. With such cute baby animals, handlers can get pretty attached to their livestock in the lead-up to the auction.

