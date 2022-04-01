In last regular report, Oregon announces 368 new cases, 3 more deaths

There were three new COVID-19-related deaths and 368 new cases reported, according to Oregon Health Authority on Friday, April 1.

The state’s death toll now stands at 7,147 people and total cases have reached 704,515 since the pandemic began.

Friday also marked the last day that the agency will release a daily report about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, including individual death summaries.

By the week of April 4, the OHA's COVID-19 and vaccination dashboard will be published weekly on Wednesdays. Its Data Report and Outbreak Report will be published every other week while the OHA Breakthrough Report will be published monthly.

Information about new COVID-19 cases, current hospitalizations of COVID-19 positive patients and deaths will remain available on the OHA's website, data dashboards and social media platforms, according to the authority.

Linn County on Friday added seven new virus cases for a total of 26,383. Benton County added 23 new cases, bringing its total to 15,102. The COVID-19-related death toll stands at 255 people in Linn County and 66 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Friday, 109 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, one more patient than the previous day.

Twenty patients are occupying intensive care unit beds, three more than the day prior. Of 674 adult ICU beds in the state, 109 are unoccupied, a 16% availability rate; and 375 of 4,276 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 9% availability.

Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day or lengths of hospital stays.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has 27 adult ICU beds available (30%) and 118 adult non-ICU beds available (20%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 7,411 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Friday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 1,894 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4.2 million of Pfizer Comirnaty, 246,173 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2.75 million doses of Moderna and 270,470 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 35,893 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 79.9 million. There were 1,154 new deaths recorded, bringing the country’s death total to 978,254 people, according to the CDC.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.