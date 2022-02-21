In apple juicing byproduct, hope for greener packaging

Willamette Valley consumers may have seen apples and rhubarb paired together in pie or hard ciders. Oregon State University researchers want the fruit and herbaceous stalk in packages in grocery stores, too.

As in packages made from apple and rhubarb pulps, said Yanyun Zhao.

She’s a food engineer, an associate dean, and leads Zhao Lab, where researchers at the university study technologies to reduce food waste and make food processing and distribution better for the Earth.

“In my mind, that’s working on packaging,” Zhao said.

Packing is the key to shelf-stable, convenient food. But longevity comes at the cost of plastic containers that clog waterways and break down to become tiny, even microscopic flecks broadly known as microplastics.

The exact effects of those plastic flecks on people aren’t yet well understood. A comprehensive literature review in 2021 showed a research gap in exactly how much, what kind, and what size of plastic particles people consume.

Those numbers in turn will show the extent of a potentially massive health problem as scientists scramble to identify whether the tiniest plastics can alter gene expression or a body’s ability to regulate its hormones — causes of cancer, weight gain and infertility.

What is known is that plastic is everywhere.

In 1998, a deep-sea submersible took a grainy, black-and-white photo of a plastic bag on the floor of the Mariana Trench, nearly 6.9 miles below the surface of the Pacific.

Then, in 2020, news dropped that researchers had found microplastics in snow near the top of Mount Everest, 5.25 miles above sea level, while so-called plastic rain is blamed for depositing microplastics in some of the most untouched wild spaces in the U.S.

Plastics measuring just micrometers across have been found in cells in organs including human spleens and brains, and one study showed pregnant mice can pass microplastics to fetuses. That means microplastics are passing from stomachs and lungs, the most likely source of ingestion, into the bodies of animals.

“We know the issues with plastic packaging and impact to our ecosystem,” she said.

At the same time, the Pacific Northwest abounds in fruits and veggies.

Zhao began looking for ways to use winemaking byproducts, where wineries on the West Coast produce millions of tons of crushed fruit they have to pay to have hauled away. Her lab now examines how food processors can use the ground, compressed and discarded stems, seeds and raw fruit from juicing and wine-making to make something else.

The piles or large cakes of squashed fruit is called pomace, and apple pomace often is composted or fed to animals — disposed of, basically.

“That’s a lower-value application,” Zhao said.

Zhao’s research first yielded a food-safe, water-repelling compound applied as a hydrophobic spray. She started with grapes, but now apple pomace is broken down to a pulp.

The wet, mashed fruit goo is pressed into a stiff, paper-like fiberboard material. When it’s pressed in a mold, the fruit-based board can be engineered into rigid shapes like containers.

Think egg crates, shippable wine bottle protectors or the thick paper corner guards that show up on furniture.

With researchers perfecting apple-based packaging, the technology Zhao’s team patented at Oregon State can be turned to other foods.

“Our goal is way bigger than the apple.”

There’s no single formulation, Zhao said. But the basics — find the right proportions of fibers from mixed sources, reinforce with food-safe or food-derived polymers, coat to repel water — could be applied to any organic, fibrous material.

And she’d like to see the technology in other applications, other types of packaging. To-go clamshells, for example, replacing the plastic-foam containers she said she often sees at farmers markets.

“That’s the ideal condition,” Zhao said.

Don Wackerly, a sales and marketing manager at Corvallis-based Western Pulp Products, said the pomace-based pulp process makes business sense, too. The local packaging producer worked with Zhao to develop techniques for pulping apples, he said.

Western Pulp relies mostly on breaking down newspaper, recycling print copies for the thick fiberboard it produces and mostly has made that product since the 1950s, he said.

“We were doing green before green was a real thing,” Wackerly said.

As newspapers become scarce, the chief pulp ingredient commands a higher price.

But the Northwest produces tons of apples. Oregon was expected to grow 95,000 tons of apples in 2021. Washington grows 3.7 million tons out of the total U.S. production of around 5.1 million tons.

OSU agricultural extension researchers think as many as one in four apples produced in Oregon end up as pomace some years.

Mostly grown for the fresh food market — eating apples — apples with blemishes, or too-small apples sometimes are sold as juicing apples.

Apple pulp in the Zhao Lab process replaces newspaper pulp at a one-to-one ratio.

For now, Zhao’s proof of product is a flower pot. A machine in her lab stamps out thick, paperboard-like vessels meant to dissolve around the roots of a tree or shrub or start once it’s in the ground, like those commonly found in plant nurseries all over Oregon.

“That’s the gem — you put it in the ground, you don’t throw away those plastic parts,” she said. “It becomes part of the soil.”

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

