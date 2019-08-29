Oregon State University researchers have teamed up with counterparts at North Carolina State on a project to help preserve dunes.
Both states have wide swaths of dunes, with Oregon’s along the coast near Florence and North Carolina’s in the Outer Banks.
This week researchers from the two schools have been bombarding artificial dunes with waves from the 104-meter long flume at the Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory.
“We’re looking for ways we can improve the resilience of coastal dunes without compromising stability,” said Matt Evans, OSU associate professor of civil and construction engineering.
“We don’t want to put concrete in dunes, but we also don’t want to keep rebuilding them after storms.”
The approach Evans and Brina Montoya, associate professor of civil engineering at North Carolina State, came up with involves bio-cementation.
Bio-cementation, or microbiologically induced calcium carbonate precipitation (MICP), involves inserting microbes, urea and chemicals into the sand in hopes of making it harder, like cement. In the real world such an approach, accompanied by the introduction of vegetation, might make the dunes hardier.
Evans and Montoya created three artificial dunes in channels at the beach end of the wave lab flume. Two of the dunes had bio-cementation additives and one remain untreated. By Thursday, after four days of waves, which arrive at different strengths and sizes at the rate of eight to 10 per minute during the 30-minute tests, the three dunes were in dramatically different shape. One of them appeared to be hardened … like cement.
Evans cautioned that that doesn’t mean that the answer has been found.
“It could still fail catastrophically,” he said. “The slabs could crack off.”
The demonstration proved popular with students, researchers, spectators and a video guy lining the concrete walls of the flume to watch the waves crash against the sand while munching pizza and sandwiches.
Montoya, whose students have been at the lab all month, came to town Monday for the wave experiments.
“It’s gone better than expected,” she said. “It’s quite exciting to be able to test it at this scale and in these extreme conditions. You can see the potential that it has.”
The 1,000 cubic meters of sand were brought in from the south jetty at Newport by Meagan Wengrove, OSU assistant professor of civil and construction engineering.
Wengrove will be using the same sand and the flume, the longest in North America, for research into the impacts of erosion on rocks and oyster shells. In mid-September researchers from Arizona State University will be in town to do bio-cementation experiments that use enzymes rather than microbes.
The research, which is receiving major support from the National Science Foundation, will continue well into the future, Evans said. Dozens of instruments, scanners and cameras were deployed to measure the waves and their impact.
“We’ll be working with the data for years to come,” he said. “It will take us six months to fully understand all we have and another one-and-a-half years for interpretation. And then there will be the ongoing work that we will do with the data set.”
That work will be done on computers, with researchers creating computer models in which the waves will attack computerized dunes.
“We won’t need the flume,” Evans said. “It’s a lot easier to do on computers than in real life.”