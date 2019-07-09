An arm of Samaritan Health Services will have a chance to renew its contract to provide coordinated health care services to Medicaid recipients in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Tuesday.
InterCommunity Health Network, the Samaritan Health unit that administers Oregon Health Plan benefits in the mid-valley, is one of 15 organizations around the state that made the initial cut to be awarded contracts to serve as coordinated care organizations.
IHN has been the coordinated care organization for Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties since 2012, when CCOs were introduced throughout the state as part of Oregon’s rollout of the federal Affordable Care Act. It currently serves more than 50,000 people in the tri-county area.
CCOs operate in every county in the state to provide coordinated medical, dental and behavioral health care to people covered by the Oregon Health Plan, with an eye to lowering costs and improving outcomes. Nearly 1 million people are covered by OHP, the state’s version of Medicaid, with 87 percent of them enrolled in a regional CCO in their area.
IHN was one of 11 organizations around the state approved to receive a five-year CCO contract by OHA. Four organizations were approved for one-year contracts due to concerns about their ability to deliver services effectively and will be placed on remediation plans, the agency said.
All of the awardees will be evaluated for their readiness to deliver services. Successful applicants will sign their contracts in the fall, with the new contract periods beginning Jan. 1.
One CCO, Willamette Valley Community Health, did not seek a contract renewal. PrimaryHealth was the only current CCO whose application was denied, due to concerns in its financial review, OHA said. Three new applicants also were denied contracts.