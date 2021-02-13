Ice storms, damaged trees cause thousands to lose power in mid-valley

Ice storms in Linn County and Benton County on Friday night knocked out power for thousands of customers and left roads littered with fallen trees and branches.

The Oregon Department of Transportation had every crew mobilized Saturday morning and was working closely with utility providers to remove downed power lines and road hazards.

“We are doing a ton of work right now all over the area,” said Angela Beers-Seydel, ODOT spokesperson.

Beers-Seydel said crews from Eugene and Veneta were called in to assist in the efforts. Beers-Seydel also said people should stay off the roads if possible and check ODOT TripCheck before traveling anywhere

Lt. Craig Vogt with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said there were road hazards all over the county but said road crews and utility providers were working throughout the county to remove hazards and restore power. Vogt also said he had yet to hear about any serious property damage or injuries in the area.

Adam Miller, deputy with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said there was one accident on Highway 20 near Blodgett. The accident involved a single vehicle and the driver suffered minor injuries.