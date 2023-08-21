Starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Interstate 5 southbound Exit 234B off-ramp to Highway 99E and the I-5 northbound on-ramp from Highway 99E will be intermittently closed for paving between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation expects the work to be completed by Monday, Aug. 28.

During the closures, there will be signs nothing detours ahead of the closed ramps.

ODOT suggests drivers and freight haulers plan ahead, expecting delays and giving themselves extra time to make the trip. Travelers can visit tripcheck.com for the most up-to-date information on traffic impacts.

Drivers are asked to pay attention in the work zone, slowing down and moving over. Watch for construction signs and workers. Travelers are reminded that fines double in all Oregon work zones.