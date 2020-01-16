Husband named person of interest in missing woman's disappearance

The search for a missing Albany woman has been reclassified as a missing person case and death investigation.

Tiffany Lazon, 37, last contacted her family on Christmas Day. On Thursday, police named her estranged husband, Craig Lazon, 42, as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Craig Lazon was initially contacted on Jan. 9, a day after Tiffany Lazon's family requested a welfare check. At the time, he told police his estranged wife had plans to move to Washington. Her phone, clothes, car and cat were left at her residence on 16th Avenue SE in Albany.

On Tuesday, Craig Lazon was arrested on charges of second-degree animal neglect and animal abandonment. According to the Albany Police Department, those charges are related to Tiffany Lazon's pet cat. The animal has since been released to Tiffany Lazon's daughter, Felicity Halberg.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant for Tiffany Lazon's residence with the assistance of the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

Capt. Brad Liles said the department takes all missing-persons reports seriously but the circumstances of Tiffany Lazon's disappearance were elevated.

"There's been no contact," he said. "She's off the grid, no one has heard from her."