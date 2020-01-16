Husband named person of interest in missing woman's disappearance

The search for a missing Albany woman has been reclassified as a missing person case and death investigation.
Tiffany Lazon, 37, last contacted her family on Christmas Day. On Thursday, police named her estranged husband, Craig Lazon, 42, as a person of interest in her disappearance.
Craig Lazon was initially contacted on Jan. 9, a day after Tiffany Lazon's family requested a welfare check. At the time, he told police his estranged wife had plans to move to Washington. Her phone, clothes, car and cat were left at her residence on 16th Avenue SE in Albany.
On Tuesday, Craig Lazon was arrested on charges of second-degree animal neglect and animal abandonment. According to the Albany Police Department, those charges are related to Tiffany Lazon's pet cat. The animal has since been released to Tiffany Lazon's daughter, Felicity Halberg.
On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant for Tiffany Lazon's residence with the assistance of the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.
Capt. Brad Liles said the department takes all missing-persons reports seriously but the circumstances of Tiffany Lazon's disappearance were elevated.
"There's been no contact," he said. "She's off the grid, no one has heard from her."
Halberg, who turns 20 on Saturday, said her mother has no history of disappearing and wouldn't leave before her birthday.
Tiffany Lazon's family last heard from her via text on Dec. 25.
“I texted her on Christmas and said, ‘Merry Christmas," her mother, Zodelle Sales said. “All I got back was ‘Merry Christmas.’”
Halberg said the communication was unusual for her mother.
"She texts paragraphs and uses emojis," she said.
Tiffany Lazon's phone now goes to voicemail.
According to APD, the last reported contact with Tiffany was around Dec. 27.
"Since that time," a APD statement read, "family, friends and law enforcement have not had any contact with Tiffany. Albany Police Detectives have not received any verifiable information on the whereabouts of Tiffany."
Craig Lazon, Liles said, was the last and closest person with Tiffany Lazon prior to her disappearance.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Albany Police Department Detective Unit at 541-917-7686.
Tiffany Lazon is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 115 pounds, with blonde hair and glasses.