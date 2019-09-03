State wildlife officials continue to look for a cougar that reportedly stalked a jogger in the woods north of Corvallis last weekend.
“We didn’t find it this morning,” Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Michelle Dennehy said on Tuesday. “We’re going to try again tomorrow.”
Officials have been trying to track down the animal since Saturday, when a man reported that a mountain lion had aggressively approached him as he was jogging on a trail in Oregon State University’s Dunn Research Forest.
The man said he kicked the big cat in the head and then ran away, but the cougar continued to follow him and only broke off the pursuit after some hikers with a dog came around a bend in the trail.
Dunn Forest has been closed since the incident, but neighboring McDonald Forest has remained open to recreational use.
Dennehy said searchers have used tracking dogs, call boxes that reproduce the sound of a cougar in distress and foothold snares in the hunt for the aggressive mountain lion but have had no luck so far.
“It could be that the cougar has left the area and is not coming back,” she said, adding that if the animal is not located on Wednesday the search might be called off.
“If we catch this animal, we’re not going to release it (in another location),” Dennehy said. “We’re going to kill it. It’s a human safety thing.”
The only known fatal cougar attack in Oregon history occurred last fall, when a 55-year-old woman was killed while hiking alone in the Mount Hood National Forest near Welches. The mountain lion believed to be responsible for the attack was killed by wildlife managers.
Here's what the Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends you do if you encounter a cougar:
• Never approach it for any reason.
• Try to make yourself appear large by raising your hands over your head or holding your coat open. Do not bend over or crouch down. Hold small children in your arms.
• Fight back if you are attacked. Use sticks, rocks or whatever you can as weapons.
When enjoying the outdoors:
• Make noise to reduce the chance of surprising a cougar or other predator.
• Always keep children close and in sight.
• Avoid hiking or jogging alone.