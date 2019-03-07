The annual All-City Dance Show is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the South Albany High School gym.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
Besides the Redhawks, students from West Albany, Lebanon, Philomath and Dallas high schools will participate in the event, as well as local youth and studio teams.
“This is their last opportunity to showcase what they’ve been working on all year,” said South Albany dance team coach Ashley Custis.
Custis, a 2003 South Albany graduate, said the All-City Dance Show was critical as a warmup for the high school state dance tournament, scheduled for March 15 and 16 at Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
“It’s essentially thought of as a last full dress rehearsal,” she added.
And the bleachers at South Albany likely will be filled with relatives and friends of the 300 dancers expected to participate.
Custis said the All-City Dance Show started in 1987. Previous editions of the event featured more high school teams, but the focus has shifted to a growing youth dance team movement. When Custis was in high school, youth squads didn’t really exist in the mid-valley.
The youth squads also are gearing up for their state competition, which is scheduled for April 6 at Woodburn High School, Custis said.
The RedHawks have changed things up a bit this year, and not just with their nickname. South’s cheer and dance teams have combined into one program. Seven RedHawk dancers participating on Sunday recently won a state cheerleading championship, Custis said.
The South Albany campus is under construction, so the closest parking lot to the open gymnasium entrance is on the north side, near the Albany Community Pool.