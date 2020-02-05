Hundreds to descend on Capitol in demonstration against cap-and-trade bill

Lt. Treven Upkes, spokesman for Salem Police Department, said that there won’t be any road closures associated with the event and that organizers didn’t need a permit.

He said that there will be an unusual amount of traffic in the Salem area from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. the day of the event and from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Upkes said that organizers don’t plan on having many vehicles drive around the Capitol. While Salem police will have increased traffic enforcement, he said that as long as vehicles aren’t blocking traffic and are obeying laws they can drive around as long as they want. However, he said organizers plan to have vehicles only do one lap around the Capitol.

Sen. Michael Dembrow, a Portland Democrat who is sponsoring the controversial legislation, said on Monday that he’s revised the legislation to address concerns raised about it. He said that the Legislature had received 1,500 pieces of written testimony so far.

Dembrow said the proposal has been changed to phase in the program affecting vehicle fuel by county, beginning with the Portland area in 2022 and then all counties west of the Cascades (as well as the Bend and Klamath Falls) in 2025. Amendments also carve out tax credits for low income Oregonians to help with utility cost increases.