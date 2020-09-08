Hundreds of wildfire evacuees flock to Linn County Expo Center for refuge

Two women seeking refuge outside the Expo Center, who declined to provide their names due to privacy concerns, said they each live alone near Lyons and watched as the Beachie Creek Fire grew closer to their homes. One evacuated to the other's house around 2 a.m., but, by 9 a.m., the threat became too much and they both headed to Albany together.

Eighteen-year-old Lyons resident Cole Lenning drove his SUV to Albany in procession with his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles, who were spread out in other vehicles with trailers attached.

"I was about to move out on the 12th," Lenning said, "and that place is about to burn down too." Now his family plans on taking refuge in Albany until the wildfires die down.

Local officials, including state Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis and Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker, helped unload donated supplies from volunteers' cars.

"They're just rolling in like crazy," Boshart Davis said. "These are just people that heard there's a need and they've been coming out. This community is amazing."