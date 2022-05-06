Hoyle a no-show in Corvallis congressional debate, that sparked these comments

Six out of the nine candidates to represent Corvallis and Benton County in Congress attended a debate at the Whiteside Theatre on Thursday, May 5, but Democratic frontrunner Val Hoyle was not among them.

That had the others taking shots at her.

“We have somebody who’s probably going to get the nomination who has accepted a lot of money from big oil, who has accepted a lot of dark crypto money, and she’s claimed to have laryngitis now for about 60 days,” Jake Matthews, an actor and Corvallis resident, said.

“She keeps not showing up for events. We are here to represent you.”

About 50 members of the community attended the debate to ask questions and get to know the 4th Congressional District candidates before casting their ballot for the Oregon primaries later this month.

Eight Democrats are competing in the primary for the right to square off with Republican Alek Skarlatos in November. The victor replaces longtime U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio in Oregon’s 4th, which has been slightly redrawn to include Lincoln County but exclude Linn and Josephine counties.

It's the first time since 1986 that there's been no incumbent in the race.

All nine candidates were invited to Thursday's event. Attending were Democrats Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, a member of the Corvallis School Board; community activist-attorney Doyle Canning; OSU professor John Selker, Airbnb exec Andrew Kalloch, Matthews and personal banker Tommy Smith.

Noticeably absent were Republican Skarlatos, who lost to DeFazio in 2020 and is best known for helping to prevent a terrorist attack on a European train, Democrat Steve Laible, an author — and Hoyle. The latter ditched her reelection effort as Oregon Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries to run for Congress. DeFazio has endorsed her.

The other candidates present Thursday also dug into Hoyle’s absence and acceptance of large donations, with Doyle calling her a “handpicked, billionaire-backed establishment candidate.”

Albany Human Relations Commission representative Robyn Davis moderated the two-hour event sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Corvallis.

The candidates shared similar stances on almost all topics, which included climate change, homelessness, protecting democracy, transgender military service and the recent Supreme Court leaked draft decision that would overturn Roe V. Wade's protection of abortion rights.

“This is a basic health care question, in addition to being a question of equality, of privacy, and integrity, and of liberty,” Kalloch said about abortion. “These are American values.”

The spectrum of views widened, however, on the issue of reducing aid to Israel. Kollach was the only candidate to recognize the recent series of attacks on Israel, saying he would not reduce funding, while Smith called Israel an “evil occupation.”

Canning said she supports restricting aid rather than reducing it, and Matthews, Selker and Al-Abdrabbuh said that while they would not reduce aid, Israel still needs to be held accountable and Palestinians need a place to call home.

“We need to acknowledge within a few-miles radius that are anti-Semitic, xenophobic and Islamophobic attacks, and uses of force that are very harmful to the Jewish and Muslim communities,” Al-Abdrabbuh said. “We need to stand very firm and strong that our discussion about that foreign policy is not going to let us here allow any xenophobic or anti-Semitic attacks.”

As an environmental attorney, Canning was eager to share her views on ending handouts to fossil fuel industries and looking instead to renewable energy options.

“Your decision in this primary will echo for a generation,” she said. “And we don't have another generation to wait for leadership for our climate, for Medicare for All, for investments in affordable housing, to rein in the raging inequality in this country that is greater than at any time since the Gilded Age.”

The Primary Election will be May 17, and the General Election is Nov. 8. More information on each of the candidates is available in the Oregon voters’ pamphlet.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

