How to take a tour of Corvallis homeless shelters and raise funds for nonprofit

Unity Shelter, the Corvallis nonprofit organization comprising three local programs that serve people experiencing homelessness, will host its second annual virtual fundraiser at noon Friday, Dec. 3.

The fundraiser, billed as the “2021 Tour of Homes,” will offer glimpses of programs that operate under the Unity Shelter umbrella: the Men’s Shelter in South Corvallis, the Room at the Inn women’s shelter at First United Methodist Church and SafePlace, which includes microshelters at First Congregational United Church of Corvallis, the Corvallis Evangelical Church and the Methodist church.

The tour also will look at a new project, the Third Street Commons in South Corvallis. That project, spearheaded by Corvallis Housing First, remodeled the former Budget Inn to provide one-bedroom and studio apartments for people who are houseless. Unity Shelter helps manage Third Street Commons.

The Tour of Homes, scheduled to last about 45 minutes, will be held via Zoom. People interested in watching the event can register by going to the Unity Shelter website, unityshelter.org, and clicking on the Tour of Homes flier. A Zoom link will be sent to people registering.

The Tour of Homes aims to show attendees the continuum of what shelter for the houseless looks like in Corvallis, and how Unity Shelter’s programs offer steps toward more permanent housing. The event also will feature comments from members of the Unity Shelter board of directors.

Unity Shelter, which officially formed in 2020, seeks to provide, through collaborative care, safe shelter for people who are houseless. The organization offers overarching fiscal and operational leadership and management for the Men’s Shelter, SafePlace and Room at the Inn, even as each of those programs continues to have its own leadership team. Shawn Collins is the executive director of Unity Shelter.

