How to support Corvallis’ Ukrainian sister city

The city of Uzhhorod in western Ukraine, a Corvallis sister city, is seeing daily waves of refugees fleeing the war with Russia, according to the Corvallis Sister Cities Association.

The association is raising money to send to its trusted colleagues in Uzhhorod, according to a news release, which says the residents of Uzhhorod are mobilizing to provide comfort, support and humanitarian aid to those who are fleeing the violence.

“The Uzhhorod citizens are working so hard, but supplies are running low and many refugees are arriving each day,” the news release says.

There are two ways to donate:

Checks and cash can be dropped off at any Citizens Bank branch in Oregon. Be sure to let them know the donation will be going to the Uzhhorod Refugee Fund. Checks should be made out to Uzhhorod Refugee Fund. Donations can also be mailed to Citizens Bank, 978 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis, Oregon 97330.

Also, a GoFundMe has been set up for online donations. To date it has raised around $7,000 of a $100,000 goal. The association said because of the urgent nature of this fund, and for expediency of the transfer of money, donations are not tax deductible

“The lives of Uzhhorod citizens have changed overnight due to the war,” the GoFundMe page states. “They are generously taking refugees into their own homes, but they cannot accommodate the thousands arriving from other locations.”

