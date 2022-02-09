How to dispose of your hazardous waste in Corvallis

Republic Services is offering a way for Benton County residents to safely discard their household hazardous wastes on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis.

There is no charge to residential customers with household quantities of waste, according to a news release.

The quarterly event is a chance for residents to safely, responsibly dispose of items that can’t be tossed in the weekly trash cart. This includes household quantities (5 gallons maximum) of paint, motor oil and other automotive fluids; batteries, fluorescent tubes and electronics; and pesticides and herbicides.

Republic Services crews will transport these items to be safely processed, and, where possible, recycled so they can be used for future products, according to the release.

Among those items that are not allowed are business or industrial waste; ammunition, explosives or fireworks; and biological or medical waste and sharps.

Business and residents wishing to dispose of industrial waste or larger-than-household quantities of waste may call 360-772-2838 to schedule a drop-off time on Friday, Feb. 11.

Further information and a calendar of future events are available at www.republicservices.com/municipality/corvallis-or.

