Thursday

Memorial Day Bouquet Event, 2 to 6 p.m., Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen St. SE, Albany. Honor a loved one this Memorial Day by crafting a heartfelt, handmade bouquet. Stop by, build your bouquet, and take it somewhere special for your loved one or home to share sweet memories for those who are always on your mind and forever in your heart. The event is free; no registration is required. Information: 541-812-4662.

Friday

Memorial Day Weekend Open House, noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday, May 26 through 29, Bluebird Hill Cellars, 25059 Larson Road, Monroe. Taste award-winning current releases and enjoy new releases 2022 Pinot Gris, 2022 Duology White Wine Blend and 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir. Tasting fee: $10 to $25. Reservations are appreciated and can be made at https://www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine/bookings.

Memorial Day Weekend Open House, noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 26 through 28, tasting room, Compton Family Wines, 810 Applegate St., Philomath. Library Wine tasting flight.

Saturday

Memorial Day Weekend open house, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 27 through 29, Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth. Wine tasting and music featuring the Feel Button on Saturday, Jay Si Proof on Sunday and the Austin Trio on Monday. Admission: $15 per person, or $10 if you bring your own wineglass. Food will be offered for sale, cash only, by Rudy and Deb. Information: airlie@airliewinery.com.

Memorial Day Weekend, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 27 through 29, Lumos Wine Co., 24000 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. The new Nomadic Pizza food truck will serve up Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizzas each day. Live music by Cheatgrass, 2 to 4 p.m. Monday.

Sunday

Memorial Day concert picnic, noon to 5 p.m., Tyee Wine Cellars, 26335 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Featuring live music by Space Neighbors and Cool Jones. Enjoy Tyee Estate wine, and barbecue and side dishes provided by Nick's Soul Food. Admission: $10 per person; wine, beer and food are for sale separately.

Memorial Weekend barbecue, noon to 4 p.m., St. Innocent Winery, 10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson. Grilled burgers and brats with all the fixings. Tickets: $50 per person; this includes food and a 5-ounce glass of featured wine. Children and dogs welcome (dogs outside only). Outside seating is weather-dependent.

Monday

Benton County Veterans Memorial Ceremony, 2 p.m., National Guard Armory, 1100 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis.

Memorial Day concert, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Willamette Valley Concert Band, under the baton of Julie Buchert, will present the free concert. Performing with the band will be the Heart of the Valley Children’s Choir, also directed by Buchert. The band will perform songs honoring military heroes of the past and present. The approximately 60-member choir will join the band to open the concert with “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Other pieces will include “This Is My Country,” arranged by Jerry Brubaker; “The Stars And Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa; and “All Is Calm” by Robert W. Smith. Xylophone artist Brendan Elliott will play “Galop” from “The Comedians” by Dmitri Kabelevsky. The performance will be narrated by Jason Caffarella, a musician and teacher in the Albany area. Buchert, a 1979 graduate of West Albany High School, taught band, choir, general music and other subjects for 30 years before retiring. The band, with approximately 45 members, was created by Richard Sorenson in 1970. It has continuously performed since then, with a hiatus during the COVID pandemic. Donations to help area music students attend the Mid-Valley Band camp this summer are appreciated.

Memorial Day wreath-laying cemetery, noon, Gilliland Cemetery, 301-621 50th Ave., Sweet Home. A solemn occasion to remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Open to the public.