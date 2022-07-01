How to celebrate Independence Day in the Mid-Willamette Valley

FRIDAY, JULY 1

East Albany Lions Club pancake breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE. All-you-can-eat breakfast for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Several classic car clubs will attend the breakfast; anyone with a classic car is encouraged to bring it and show it off.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

East Albany Lions Club pancake breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

East Albany Lions Club pancake breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE.

Firecracker 5K & Kids Fun Run, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, Harrisburg.

Willamette Valley Concert Band concert, 6 to 8 p.m., Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E. in Monmouth. The band will perform a variety of marches, music by famous popular composers and by jazz great Duke Ellington. Admission is free, and all audience contributions will fund scholarships for middle and high school students to attend summer music camp. The band is based in Albany.

MONDAY, JULY 4

Vendors, Harrisburg July Fourth Celebration.

East Albany Lions Club pancake breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE.

Flag-raising ceremonies, 8 a.m., Harrisburg Area Museum, 490 Smith St.; and 10 a.m., gazebo, Riverfront Park, 245 First St., Harrisburg.

July Fourth Celebration, 9 a.m., Harrisburg. The biggest event in Harrisburg returns with the theme “Follow your American Dream!” Activities for the whole family, including a parade, fireworks and vendors. Outlaw Shine and Cornerstone and the Walters will perform, followed by a presentation of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.

The Fabulous, Fantastic, Everyone-Can-Join Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Corvallis. Those interested in participating should assemble at 9:30 a.m. on Eighth Street between Monroe and Jefferson avenues. Once the Diva sings the national anthem, the parade will traverse Monroe and turn left at First Street, ending at the Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park.

Corvallis Red, White & Blue Riverfront Festival, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., riverfront, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Participants can enjoy music, food trucks, a beer garden, arts and crafts, and more. This year’s music lineup includes local bands The Deans, Space Neighbors and Hillstomp. The event is free; donations are welcome at the gate.

The 45th annual Jaycees Independence Day Aerial Fireworks Display, 10 p.m., near the Oregon State University crew docks, with the best viewing along First Street, downtown Corvallis.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., gazebo, Central Park, 101 SW Eighth St. For the third concert in the series, Jim Martinez will conduct a program with the theme “Celebrate America.” No seats are provided, so bring a low-backed chair or blanket, and dress for the weather. Information: 541-740-7882 or drhnk@comcast.net.

