Tuesday, July 4
Kids eat free, all day, Applebee’s, 1915 NE Four Acre Place, Corvallis. This Fourth of July, visit your local Applebee’s and receive a free children’s meal. Dine-in only; customers must mention offer. The free children’s meal must be accompanied by purchase of an adult entrée. Excludes tax and gratuity. Limit one child age 12 or younger per adult. Must order from the Kid’s Menu only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Special valid only at Flynn Restaurant Group-owned and operated locations.
Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park: rehearsal, 6:30 p.m.; concert, 7:30, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. “Celebrate America!,” conducted by Jim Martinez. Free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair or a blanket.
Forty-sixth annual Corvallis Jaycees Independence Day aerial fireworks display, approximately 10 p.m., launching near the Oregon State University crew docks. The best viewing is along First Street downtown. Donations are still needed to cover the cost of the event. Donations can be mailed to Corvallis Jaycees, PO Box 624, Corvallis, OR 97339-0624 or be dropped off in the canister at Robnett’s Hardware, 400 SW Second St. Information: georgeabele@aol.com.