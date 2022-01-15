 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How some seniors in the mid-valley can get their taxes done for free

Tax-Aide program

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program offer free tax preparation in Benton and Linn counties starting in February.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS, FILE

Starting next month, you can get your taxes done for free in Benton and Linn counties.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides tax preparation free of charge with a special focus on taxpayers over age 50 with low-to-moderate income, although the program is open to everyone. Federal and Oregon tax returns will be prepared February through mid-April in Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year.

Appointments are required at all locations, and are available now by calling and leaving a message for a call-back. For appointments in Corvallis and Philomath, call 541-602-5829. For appointments in Albany, call 541-791-6714. Further information is available at https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/locations.html.

