How some seniors in the mid-valley can get their taxes done for free

Starting next month, you can get your taxes done for free in Benton and Linn counties.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides tax preparation free of charge with a special focus on taxpayers over age 50 with low-to-moderate income, although the program is open to everyone. Federal and Oregon tax returns will be prepared February through mid-April in Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year.

Appointments are required at all locations, and are available now by calling and leaving a message for a call-back. For appointments in Corvallis and Philomath, call 541-602-5829. For appointments in Albany, call 541-791-6714. Further information is available at https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/locations.html.

