How Oregon voted

Results as of 8:40 p.m., 78.33 % turnout
President and Vice President
Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris (D) – 1,113,388
Donald Trump and Michael Pence (R) – 722,236
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (L) – 27,499
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (PG) – 8,270
Dario Hunter and Dawn Neptune Adams (P) – 3,508
U.S. Senate
Jeff Merkley (D, I, WF) – 1,099,490
Jo Rae Perkins (R) – 691,721
Ibrahim Taher (PG, P) – 29,932
Gary Dye (L) – 29,714
U.S. Rep., 4th District
Peter DeFazio (D, I, WF) – 220,569
Alek Skarlatos (R) – 184,309
Daniel Hoffay (PG) – 8,301
U.S. Rep. 5th District
Kurt Schrader (D) – 178,583
Amy Ryan Courser (R) – 136,168
Matthew James Rix (L) – 7,572
Benton County Commissioner No. 2*
Xan Augerot (D) – 27,953
Tom Cordier (R) – 14,319
Mike Beilstein (PG, P) – 4,604
*First choice votes only
Benton County Commissioner No. 3*
Nancy Wyse (D) – 30,127
John E. Sarna (R) – 14,648
Cody Serdar (L) – 1,840
*First choice votes only
Linn County Commissioner No. 3
Sherrie Sprenger (R) – 42,320
Scott Bruslind (D) – 17,209
Gary Sullivan (I) – 3,769
Christopher Wade (L) – 1,351
State Senate 12th District
Brian Boquist (R, I) – 35,314
Bernadette Hansen (D) – 26,891
Oregon Rep. 11th District
Marty Wilde (D) – 18,768
Katie Boshart Glaser (R) – 16,975
Oregon Rep. 15th District
Shelly Boshart Davis (R) – 22,290
Miriam Cummins (D, WF) – 15,012
Oregon Rep. 16th District
Dan Rayfield (Democrat, WF) – 24,702
Jason Hughes (R) – 7,505
Oregon Rep. 17th District
Jami Cate (R) – 23,736
Paige Hook (D) – 10,037
Timothy Dehne (PG) – 588
State Rep. 23rd District
Mike Nearman (R) – 18,990
Sean Scorvo (D) – 11,981
Alex Polikoff (PG, P) – 1,395
Scott Clawson (L) – 723
Oregon Measure 107: Amend campaign finance
Yes – 1,444,094
No – 436,052
Oregon Measure 108: Tobacco and nicotine tax
Yes – 1,267,151
No – 632,986
Oregon Measure 109: Legalize psilocybin
Yes – 1,028,493
No – 804,020
Oregon Measure 110: Addiction recovery centers
Yes – 1,091,158
No – 756,228
Linn County Law Enforcement Levy
Yes – 24,311
No – 40,692
Sweet Home Police Levy
Yes – 3,341
No – 1,136
Sweet Home Library Levy
Yes – 3,249
No – 1,212
Lyons Charter Amendments
Yes – 436
No – 212
Alsea School Levy
Yes – 291
No – 271
Philomath mayor and council qualifications
Yes – 2,013
No – 680
Secretary of State
Shemia Fagan (D, WF) – 971,466
Kim Thatcher (R, I) – 757,517
Nathalie Paravicini (PG, P) – 62,224
Kyle Markley (L) – 45,864
State Treasurer
Tobias Read (D, WF) – 988,152
Jeff Gudman (R) – 722,358
Chris Henry (I, P, PG) – 75,345
Michael Marsh (C) – 36,971
Attorney General
Ellen Rosenblum (D, I, WF) – 1,065,084
Michael Cross (R) – 719,157
Lars Hedbor (L) – 36,640
Albany mayor
Alex Johnson II – 13,066
Sharon Konopa – 12,920
Albany City Council Ward 1
Matilda Novak – 4,412
Keith Kolkow – 3,878
Sean Knowles – 992
Albany City Council Ward 2
Ray Kopczynski – 2,746
Amanda Dant – 2,625
Albany City Council Ward 3
Marilyn Smith – 4,587
Jessica Brenneman – 3,686
Corvallis City Council Ward 7
Paul Shaffer – 2,216
Nic Bowman – 945
Lebanon City Council Ward 1
Wayne Dykstra – 841
Zach Beck – 781
Sweet Home City Council (four seats available)
Angelita Sanchez – 1,895
Dave Trask – 1,860
Lisa Gourley – 1,777
Dylan Richards – 1,664
Courtney Nash – 1,329
David Loman – 1,265
James Goble – 1,122
Theo White – 797
George Yeager – 492
Philomath mayor
Chas Jones – 1,348
Doug Edmonds – 1,276
Philomath City Council (six seats available)
Ruth Causey – 1,491
Teresa Nielson – 1,488
Catherine Biscoe 1,415
Matt Lehman – 1,334
Jessica Andrade – 1,289
David Low – 1,229
Peggy Yoder – 1,144
Joey McGlinchy – 1,126
Thomas Sullivan – 941
Lawrence Johnson – 920
Jason Richards – 737
Matthew Thomas – 446
Monroe Mayor
Daniel Sheets – 171
Floyd Billings – 109
Monroe City Council (three seats available)
Katherine Larkin – 181
Nicholas Ritch – 179
Lisa Lindner – 173
Clifford Frank Thayer – 125
Sodaville City Council (two seats available)
Jeffery Hensley – 85
Adina Olivares – 85
Anthony Morelos – 53
Tangent Mayor
Loel Trulove – 351
David Kingsberry – 163
Waterloo City Council (three seats available)
Kevin Faulk – 70
Adam Beskow – 67
Susie Foster – 66
Allen Shearer – 53
Political parties key
D - Democrat
R – Republican
C – Constitution
I – Independent
L – Libertarian
PG – Pacific Green
P – Progressive
WF – Working Families
