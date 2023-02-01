Emma Cranston is baking up a storm all for a good cause. The Albany resident started off with a “scone stand” and has now raised over $50,000 to go toward children treated at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.

If you ask Emma Cranston about herself, there are three things you need to know: She’s 10 years old, her middle name is Sunshine, and she loves to bake.

“I got into baking when I got a cookbook for Christmas”, she said as she eagerly fetched the book, its pages bent and dog-eared from use.

From there, she learned how to cook dinners and bake goods, starting when she was 7 years old she said.

Her favorite thing to make is cakes, but lately she’s been baking a lot of scones: cranberry almond, chocolate with hazelnut, maple bacon, blueberry lemon poppyseed. There are about 20 different flavors she has cooked up, she said.

The kitchen still smelled faintly of coconut on a recent day, the aromatic reminder of a batch of scones she baked that morning. She walked past decoupage butterflies on the wall as she headed to the kitchen, her siblings in tow. Whisks, spatulas and stirring spoons hang from the wall.

Emma started with a scone stand and after raising some funds, she and her family decided to find a cause to which she could donate. Doernbecher Children’s Hospital was an easy choice, her mother, Angela Cranston said.

“I wanted to give back,” Emma said.

A personal tie

When Emma was 8 months old, doctors at Doernbecher removed a tumor-infected kidney and followed treatment with chemotherapy. After her surgery, she was gifted a purple blanket, a donation that represented a milestone, said Angela Cranston.

Today the blanket is still in use, by the youngest child of the family, she added.

It was a little touch that brought ease to the family at a time that now feels like a blur, said Emma’s father, Josh Cranston.

So, a portion of the scone stand earnings went into buying items to give to the hospital, Emma said.

The first year they raised over $900, the second year $1,700. But the third year brought $50,000 that went straight to the hospital, Angela Cranston said.

A PNW sensation

This past September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, “Emma’s Donuts,” in a partnership with Franz Bakery, put Emma’s creations on the shelves of Fred Meyer grocery stores across Oregon and Washington.

Josh Cranston, manager of the Albany Fred Meyer, had shared his daughter's efforts, inspiring the partnership.

While the donuts are no longer on the shelves, Emma is still baking. Her fundraising efforts are part of a project called “Sunshine’s Kitchen” which has Emma taking orders over Facebook and earmarking 15% of the proceeds to the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital wish list.

“What touched me the most was to see Emma give back; she’s such a ray of sunshine,” Angela Cranston said. She hopes that other children can be inspired by her daughter’s efforts.

“We’ve gained so many connections, it opens up other people to connect and share their story,” she said.