Given how ubiquitous shopping on Amazon has become — even more so after the early days of pandemic restrictions — it only makes sense to talk about all the ways you could get scammed while you think you've been interacting with Amazon.

Call it the Ama-con. Sorry, couldn't help myself!

Less-than-prime scams

Amazon Prime is membership into the not-so secret society of free shipping and a video streaming service. But some scams may seem convincing because they co-opt the Prime name.

Here's how they work, according to Amazon. They arrive in the form of unexpected calls/texts/emails that refer to a costly membership fee or an issue with your membership and ask you to confirm or cancel the charge.

These scammers try to convince you to provide payment or bank account information to reinstate a membership. Mid-Valley Scam Alert readers know this is a red flag, right?

Through a new release, Amazon says its peeps will never ask you to provide payment information for products or services over the phone. To verify your Prime Membership status or make payments, log into your Amazon account, and go to "your account."

Account suspension/deletion scams

Scammers send texts, emails and phone calls stating that your account will be suspended or deleted and then prompt you to click on a link — fraudulent, of course — or ask you to verbally provide information to “verify your account.”

Customers who land on these pages or receive these phone calls are then lured to provide account information such as payment information or account login credentials.

As you might imagine, Amazon will never ask you to disclose your password or verify sensitive personal information over the phone or on any website other than Amazon.com.

The company asks that you please (they asked nicely!) do not click on any links or provide your information to anyone over the phone without authenticating the email or phone call.

If you have questions about the status of your account, go directly to Amazon.com or on the app to view your account details. Pro tip! The Message Center displays a log of official communications sent from Amazon.

How to stay safe:

Here are some important tips to identify scams and keep your account and information safe.

1. Trust Amazon-owned channels.

Always go through the Amazon mobile app or website when seeking customer service, tech support, or when looking to make changes to your account.

2. Be wary of false urgency.

Like other scammers, tricksters trading in on the Amazon name may try to create a sense of urgency to persuade you to do what they're asking. Be wary any time someone tries to convince you that you must act now.

3. Never pay over the phone.

Amazon will never ask you to provide payment information, including gift cards (or “verification cards,” as some scammers call them) for products or services over the phone.

4. Verify links first.

Legitimate Amazon websites contain "amazon.com" or "amazon.com/support." Go directly to the website when seeking help with Amazon devices/services, orders or to make changes to your account.

If you receive communication — a call, text, or email — that you think may not be from Amazon, you can always report it to amazon.com/reportascam.