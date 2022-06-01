How Mid-Willamette Valley is helping Ukraine

Fundraiser for the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod (Ukraine) Refugee Fund. Earl Newman, an artist and screen printer who lives in Summit, has created and donated a screen-printed poster illustrating support for Ukraine. Two hundred numbered posters will be printed; several framed posters will be available. The prints will sell for $100 each to be donated to the refugee fund; framed prints will cost extra. Information: 541-760-8081 or caroltrueba@gmail.com.

Rally to support Ukraine, noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. All are invited to come show solidarity with Ukraine in an event that is not antiwar or anti-Russia but pro-Ukraine. Those attending can bring Ukrainian flags, sunflowers and signs showing support. Updates on the humanitarian aspect of the war will be given. Information: 7442117@gmail.com.

Fundraiser to support refugee fund: Four-notecard packs and 8” x 10” prints featuring paintings by Corvallis sisters Allessandra Bakker, 16, and Isabella Bakker, 13, are available for purchase at Visit Corvallis and Benton County Historical Society’s Corvallis and Philomath museums for $25 and $30, respectively. Proceeds go toward the Corvallis Sister Cities Association’s Uzhhorod Refugee Fund.

Fundraiser to help children of Ukraine: Monique Arnold of Corvallis and her teenage daughters are "making quilts to cover the world." The project has raised a total of $4,275 that has been donated directly to USA for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Corvallis Sister Cities organization for Uzhhorod, Ukraine. The quilts are sold every week via Facebook auction, continuing for the next few weeks at https://www.facebook.com/groups/391673602349315/permalink/555540949295912/?sale_post_id=555540949295912.

The Corvallis Sister Cities Association Uzhhorod Council is launching a pilot program to provide refugee children in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, with new backpacks filled with school supplies as they prepare to enroll in school. To add emotional support to the project, the council is trying to collect 80 new Beanie Babies stuffed animals from the community and send them along with the backpacks. To support "Beanies and Backpacks," bring a new Ty Beanie Baby to the lobby of Citizens Bank, 978 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis, by Monday, June 6, so a volunteer can deliver them to Uzhhorod. Information: Pete Bober at boberp@comcast.net.

