The city of Corvallis has 26 boards and commissions. City officials are not sure if that is the right amount of such bodies or, indeed, if the ones they have are doing the right things.
The Corvallis City Council discussed the issue for an hour at a July 18 work session. Session materials included a 16-page report prepared by a community group consisting of Budget Commission member Karyle Butcher, former Ward 8 Councilor Frank Hann and Jessica McDonald, who has served on city boards and is associate director of the Greenbelt Land Trust.
Butcher, Hann and McDonald were present at the work session, but they did not testify. Nor were they asked any questions about their report. Community comments are not a regular feature at work sessions, which generally focus on councilor discussions of issues rather than decision-making.
A city public participation task force looked at the issue in 2014, but the city chose to make just minor tweaks in the system while postponing more substantive changes for later.
Later is now, as the city’s new strategic operational plan (SOP) calls for a resolution by December. And the city has added boards in the interim, with the Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board and the Climate Action Advisory Board the prime examples.
Key challenges posed by the councilors and the community group include:
• What is the proper role for advisory boards, and how they should “advise” the council?
• Does the work of boards or commissions overlap to the extent that some should be combined or eliminated?
• How can the system ensure the highest amount of community participation while remaining cost-efficient for staff?
• And how can the work of boards and commissions be aligned better with the city’s vision?
The July 18 discussion was free-wheeling, with councilors, Mayor Biff Traber and City Manager Mark Shepard all chiming in.
“Whatever we do has to fit with the SOP and the vision,” said Ward 1's Jan Napack, who added that “we should combine as many (boards) as possible.”
The Public Participation Task Force recommended folding the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board into a broader transportation board as well as other consolidations. But, as the July 18 staff report put it: “Council consideration of sunsetting a few boards ran into opposition from members of those boards.”
Ward 6’s Nancy Wyse said advisory boards should be a “sounding board” for the council, which should approve their work plans and seek assistance on the development of ordinances.
Ward 2’s Charles Maughan said he was “concerned that the things we do might lead to less participation from constituents.”
The Butcher-Hann-McDonald report noted that overwhelmingly more members of the public speak at regular City Council sessions than at advisory board meetings.
Ward 4’s Barbara Bull said boards and commissions “need to explain how the city works, spread information and also groom people for other roles.”
Bull also suggested reconsideration of the three standing committees of three councilors apiece that used to be the model for moving issues forward to the council. The committees were replaced by the work session approach in 2016 at Shepard’s urging.
First-term Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers put forth the most out-of-the box solution. Struthers, who said he studied Albany, Hillsboro and Salem, suggested reducing the number of boards to nine and putting a councilor in charge of each of them.
“You’d know you were talking with a councilor (when you came before an advisory board),” Struthers said. “It would make us more responsive to our boards and constituents.”
Traber, meanwhile, noted that he was concerned that whatever solution is approved not significantly increase the workload of staff or the council.
The council will look further at the issue at its Aug. 22 work session.