Here is a list of advisory boards, committees and commissions as itemized by the city of Corvallis:

See this story at the website for the city of Corvallis staff report for their discussion of city advisory boards and commissions. Included are the report and recommendations of the public participation task force and the report compiled by community members.

DEFINITIONS

Commission: A decision-making body that holds public hearings, such as the Planning Commission with land use proposals.

Advisory board: A group that advises the City Council on a topic and also is aligned with a city department, such as the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board — linked with Public Works.

Departmental advisory committee: Lower-level group that does not meet regularly and works directly with a city department such as the Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee — lined with Parks and Rec.