Results for selected races as of 8 p.m. Tuesday
Turnout – 52.8 percent
Linn County Commissioner, Position 1
John Lindsey (R); 25, 102
Stephanie Newton (D); 15,216
Gary Sullivan (I); 3,573
Linn County Circuit Court Judge, Position 1
Michael Wynhausen; 21,640
Fay Stetz-Waters; 15,551
Linn County Circuit Court Judge, Position 3
Rachel Kittson-MaQatish; 20,013
Teri Plagmann; 16,972
Linn County Assessor
Andy Stevens; 25,943
Linn County Clerk
Steve Druckenmiller; 28,328
Linn County Sheriff
Jim Yon; 28,349
Albany Mayor
Sharon Konopa; 8,918
Charley Smith; 5,322
Albany City Council, Ward 2
Alex Johnson II; 2,501
Jeffery Evans; 1,022
Albany City Council, Ward 3
Bessie Johnson; 3,294
Jessi Brenneman; 2,597
Brownsville City Council (three winners)
Mike Neddeau; 397
Tricia Thompson; 389
David Hansen; 352
Allen Buzzard; 288
Halsey City Council (three winners)
Michelle Isom; 149
Jerome Gillson; 118
Jennifer Johnson; 110
Kenneth Lorensen; 108
Norma Hoover; 95
Harrisburg City Council (three winners)
Kim Downey; 502
Charlotte Thomas; 449
Adam Keaton; 444
Curt Thomas; 309
Jenniffer Bissonette; 250
Lebanon Mayor
Paul Aziz; 2,915
Tom Gregory; 609
Bob Elliott; 1,236
Lebanon City Council, Ward 3
Michelle Steinhebel; 887
Duston Denver; 428
Greg Nervino; 271
Millersburg City Council (two winners)
Scott Cowan; 552
Jim Lepin; 547
Robin Wilson Whitney; 377
Chris Patton; 301
Sweet Home City Council (four winners)
Susan Coleman; 1,357
Greg Mahler; 1,284
Diane Gerson; 1,150
Cortney Nash; 1,056
Larry Angland; 954
Greg Korn; 763
Bob Briana; 590
22-174, Linn County Second Amendment preservation ordinance
Yes; 21,590
No; 21,174
22-176, Making the Linn County Surveyor an appointed position
Yes; 13,146
No; 29,895
22-173, Prohibiting certain commercial marijuana facilities in Brownsville
Yes; 409
No; 252
22-175, Tangent development code amendments
Yes; 233
No; 211
22-177, Sweet Home swim pool local option renewal
Yes; 3,691
No; 1,404
20-297, Eugene schools construction bond
Yes; 13
No; 39
24-430, Gates prohibition on certain marijuana registrants and licensees
Yes; 13
No; 6
24-431, Gates fire district local option renewal
Yes; 114
No; 34
Governor
Knute Buehler (R); 27,442
Kate Brown (D); 13,801
Patrick Starnes (I): 1,898
Chris Henry (P); 317
Aaron Auer (C): 935
Nick Chen (L); 793
U.S. Representative, District 4
Art Robinson (R); 25,177
Peter DeFazio (D); 18,734
Mike Beilstein (NG); 629
State Senator, 6th District
Robert Schwartz (R); 3,997
Lee Beyer (D); 1,887
State Senator, 8th District
Erik Parks (R); 10,235
Sara Gelser (D); 9,998
Bryan Eggiman (L); 487
State Representative, 11th District
Mark Herbert (R); 4,139
Marty Wilde (D); 1,793
State Representative, 15th District
Shelly Boshart-Davis (R); 11,962
Jerred Taylor (D); 7,875
Cynthia Hyatt (I); 1,035
State Representative, 17th District
Sherrie Sprenger (R); 12,596
Renee Windsor-White (D); 4,939
Measure 102, Affordable housing
Yes; 19,575
No; 24,775
Measure 103, Prohibits taxes on groceries
Yes; 24,639
No; 20,460
Measure 104, Three-fifths majority to raise revenue
Yes; 19,571
No; 24,764
Measure 105, Sanctuary state
Yes; 23,528
No; 21,429
Measure 106, Prohibits public funds for abortion
Yes; 23,584
No; 21,592