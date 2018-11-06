Try 1 month for 99¢
STOCK PIX Linn County Courthouse
Results for selected races as of 8 p.m. Tuesday

Turnout – 52.8 percent

Linn County Commissioner, Position 1

John Lindsey (R); 25, 102

Stephanie Newton (D); 15,216

Gary Sullivan (I); 3,573

Linn County Circuit Court Judge, Position 1

Michael Wynhausen; 21,640

Fay Stetz-Waters; 15,551

Linn County Circuit Court Judge, Position 3

Rachel Kittson-MaQatish; 20,013

Teri Plagmann; 16,972

Linn County Assessor

Andy Stevens; 25,943

Linn County Clerk

Steve Druckenmiller; 28,328

Linn County Sheriff

Jim Yon; 28,349

Albany Mayor

Sharon Konopa; 8,918

Charley Smith; 5,322

Albany City Council, Ward 2

Alex Johnson II; 2,501

Jeffery Evans; 1,022

Albany City Council, Ward 3

Bessie Johnson; 3,294

Jessi Brenneman; 2,597

Brownsville City Council (three winners)

Mike Neddeau; 397

Tricia Thompson; 389

David Hansen; 352

Allen Buzzard; 288

Halsey City Council (three winners)

Michelle Isom; 149

Jerome Gillson; 118

Jennifer Johnson;  110

Kenneth Lorensen; 108

Norma Hoover; 95

Harrisburg City Council (three winners)

Kim Downey; 502

Charlotte Thomas; 449

Adam Keaton; 444

Curt Thomas; 309

Jenniffer Bissonette; 250

Lebanon Mayor

Paul Aziz; 2,915

Tom Gregory; 609

Bob Elliott; 1,236

Lebanon City Council, Ward 3

Michelle Steinhebel; 887

Duston Denver; 428

Greg Nervino; 271

Millersburg City Council (two winners)

Scott Cowan; 552

Jim Lepin; 547

Robin Wilson Whitney; 377

Chris Patton; 301

Sweet Home City Council (four winners)

Susan Coleman; 1,357

Greg Mahler; 1,284

Diane Gerson; 1,150

Cortney Nash; 1,056

Larry Angland; 954

Greg Korn; 763

Bob Briana; 590

22-174, Linn County Second Amendment preservation ordinance

Yes; 21,590

No; 21,174

22-176, Making the Linn County Surveyor an appointed position

Yes; 13,146

No; 29,895

22-173, Prohibiting certain commercial marijuana facilities in Brownsville

Yes; 409

No; 252

22-175, Tangent development code amendments

Yes; 233

No; 211

22-177, Sweet Home swim pool local option renewal

Yes; 3,691

No; 1,404

20-297, Eugene schools construction bond

Yes; 13

No; 39

24-430, Gates prohibition on certain marijuana registrants and licensees

Yes; 13

No; 6

24-431, Gates fire district local option renewal

Yes; 114

No; 34

Governor

Knute Buehler (R); 27,442

Kate Brown (D); 13,801

Patrick Starnes (I): 1,898

Chris Henry (P); 317

Aaron Auer (C): 935

Nick Chen (L); 793

U.S. Representative, District 4

Art Robinson (R); 25,177

Peter DeFazio (D); 18,734

Mike Beilstein (NG); 629

State Senator, 6th District

Robert Schwartz (R); 3,997

Lee Beyer (D); 1,887

State Senator, 8th District

Erik Parks (R); 10,235

Sara Gelser (D); 9,998

Bryan Eggiman (L); 487

State Representative, 11th District

Mark Herbert (R); 4,139

Marty Wilde (D); 1,793

State Representative, 15th District

Shelly Boshart-Davis (R); 11,962

Jerred Taylor (D); 7,875

Cynthia Hyatt (I); 1,035

State Representative, 17th District

Sherrie Sprenger (R);  12,596

Renee Windsor-White (D); 4,939

Measure 102, Affordable housing

Yes; 19,575

No; 24,775

Measure 103, Prohibits taxes on groceries

Yes; 24,639

No; 20,460

Measure 104, Three-fifths majority to raise revenue

Yes; 19,571

No; 24,764

Measure 105, Sanctuary state

Yes; 23,528

No; 21,429

Measure 106, Prohibits public funds for abortion

Yes; 23,584

No; 21,592

