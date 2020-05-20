How Linn County and Benton County voted

Unofficial results of races as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Please note that some races will include voters in multiple counties.
Linn County
President (Dem)
Joseph Biden; 7,848
Bernie Sanders; 1,988
Elizabeth Warren; 749
Tulsi Gabbard; 317
President (Rep)
Donald Trump; 15,237
U.S. Senator (Dem)
Jeff Merkley; 9,940
U.S. Senator (Rep)
Paul Romero; 4,173
Robert Schwartz; 1,726
Jo Rae Perkins; 8,191
John Verbeek; 953
U.S. Rep (4th District, Dem)
Peter DeFazio; 9,040
Doyle Canning; 2,027
U.S. Rep (4th District, Rep)
Alek Skarlatos; 12,775
Nelson Ijih; 1,907
Secretary of State (Dem)
Mark Hass; 4,364
Jamie McLeod Skinner; 2,411
Shemia Fagan; 3,555
Secretary of State (Rep)
Kim Thatcher; 13,078
Dave Stauffer; 1,837
State Treasurer (Dem)
Tobias Read; 8,421
State Treasurer (Rep)
Jeff Gudman; 12,671
Attorney General (Dem)
Ellen Rosenblum; 8,627
Attorney General (Rep)
Michael Cross; 11,570
State Senate (9th District, Dem)
Jim Hinsvark; 2,785
State Senate (9th District, Rep)
Fred Girod; 5,897
State Rep. (11th District, Dem)
Marty Wilde; 913
State Rep. (11th District, Rep)
Katie Boshart Glaser; 1,735
Nicole De Graff; 721
State Rep. (15th District, Dem)
Miriam Cummins; 4,578
State Rep. (15th District, Rep)
Shelly Boshart Davis; 5,908
State Rep. (17th District, Dem)
Paige Hook; 2,782
State Rep. (17th District, Rep)
Dylan Richards; 721
Scott Sword; 1,656
Timothy Kirsch; 750
Susan Coleman; 749
Bruce Cuff; 867
Jamie Cate; 2,239
County Commission (Position 2, Dem)
No one filed
County Commission (Position 2, Rep)
Roger Nyquist; 13,332
County Commission (Position 3, Dem)
Scott Bruslind; 7,438
County Commission (Position 3, Rep)
Jack Tacy; 409
Sherrie Sprenger; 10,440
Bill Schrader; 674
Kerry Johnson; 4,305
Supreme Court (Position 1)
Thomas Balmer; 16,857
Van Pounds; 10,438
Supreme Court (Position 2)
Martha Walters; 21,765
Court of Appeals (Position 11)
Joel DeVore; 14,207
Kyle Krohn; 12,386
Court of Appeals (Position 1)
Josephine Mooney; 21,443
Court of Appeals (Position 12)
Erin Lagesen; 21,557
Court of Appeals (Position 13)
Doug Tookey; 21,333
Circuit Court (23rd District, Position 2)
David Delsman; 22,094
District Attorney
Doug Marteeny; 22,851
County Assessor
Andy Stevens; 21,785
County Surveyor
Thomas Casey; 21,737
Justice of the Peace (District 4A)
Jessica Meyer; 13,930
Measure 22-181 (Albany public safety levy)
Yes; 8,794
No; 2,923
Lane Community College bond
Yes; 366
No; 641
Stayton Rural Fire Protection District levy
Yes; 217
No; 175
Benton County
President (Dem)
Joseph Biden; 9,580
Bernie Sanders; 3,230
Elizabeth Warren; 1,668
Tulsi Gabbard; 202
President (Rep)
Donald Trump; 4,747
U.S. Senator (Dem)
Jeff Merkley; 13,982
U.S. Senator (Rep)
Paul Romero; 1,498
Robert Schwartz; 484
Jo Rae Perkins; 2,775
John Verbeek; 379
U.S. Rep (4th District, Dem)
Peter DeFazio; 10,868
Doyle Canning; 1,991
U.S. Rep (4th District, Rep)
Alek Skarlatos; 3,046
Nelson Ijih; 677
U.S. Rep. (5th District, Dem)
Blair Reynolds; 136
Kurt Schrader; 1,188
Mark Gamba; 405
U.S. Rep. (5th District, Rep)
Angela Roman; 97
Amy Ryan Courser; 795
G. Shane Dinkel; 325
Joey Nations; 178
Secretary of State (Dem)
Mark Haas; 4,565
Jamie McLeod Skinner; 3,565
Shemia Fagan; 5,530
Secretary of State (Rep)
Kim Thatcher; 4,524
Dave Stauffer; 653
State Treasurer (Dem)
Tobias Read; 11,999
State Treasurer (Rep)
Jeff Gudman; 4,645
Attorney General (Dem)
Ellen Rosenblum; 12,411
Attorney General (Rep)
Michael Cross; 4,165
State Senate (12th District, Dem)
Arianna Blunt; 155
Bernadette Hansen; 643
Ross Swartzendruber; 589
Lisa Pool; 347
State Senate (12th District, Rep)
Brian Boquist; 1,200
State Rep (15th District, Dem)
Miriam Cummins; 1,426
State Rep (15th District, Rep)
Shelly Boshart Davis; 1,443
State Rep (16th District, Dem)
Dan Rayfield; 9,273
State Rep (16th District, Rep)
Jason Hughes; 2,094
State Rep (23rd District, Dem)
Dean Scorvo; 1,383
State Rep (23rd District, Rep)
Mike Nearman; 1,177
Supreme Court (Position 1)
Thomas Balmer; 15,762
Van Pounds; 4,561
Supreme Court (Position 2)
Martha Walters; 17,521
Court of Appeals (Position 11)
Joel DeVore; 11,813
Kyle Krohn; 7,924
Court of Appeals (Position 1)
Josephine Mooney; 17,132
Court of Appeals (Position 12)
Erin Lagesen; 16,947
Court of Appeals (Position 13)
Doug Tookey; 16,650
Circuit Court (21st District, Position 1)
Locke Williams; 16,876
Circuit Court (21st District, Position 1)
Matthew Donohue; 16,650
District Attorney
John Haroldson; 17,484
County Commission (Position 2, Dem)
Xan Augerot; 12,110
County Commission (Position 2, Rep)
Tom Cordier; 4,549
County Commission (Position 3, Dem)
Nancy Wyse; 11,743
County Commission (Position 3, Rep)
John Sarna; 4,483
Measure 2-125 (Adair Village charter)
Yes; 156
No; 30
Measure 22-181 (Albany public safety levy)
Yes; 2,283
No; 647
Lane Community College bond
Yes; 166
No; 255
