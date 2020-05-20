How Linn County and Benton County voted
Unofficial results of races as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Please note that some races will include voters in multiple counties.

Linn County

President (Dem)

Joseph Biden; 7,848

Bernie Sanders; 1,988

Elizabeth Warren; 749

Tulsi Gabbard; 317

President (Rep)

Donald Trump; 15,237

U.S. Senator (Dem)

Jeff Merkley; 9,940

U.S. Senator (Rep)

Paul Romero; 4,173

Robert Schwartz; 1,726

Jo Rae Perkins; 8,191

John Verbeek; 953

U.S. Rep (4th District, Dem)

Peter DeFazio; 9,040

Doyle Canning; 2,027

U.S. Rep (4th District, Rep)

Alek Skarlatos; 12,775

Nelson Ijih; 1,907

Secretary of State (Dem)

Mark Hass; 4,364

Jamie McLeod Skinner; 2,411

Shemia Fagan; 3,555

Secretary of State (Rep)

Kim Thatcher; 13,078

Dave Stauffer; 1,837

State Treasurer (Dem)

Tobias Read; 8,421

State Treasurer (Rep)

Jeff Gudman; 12,671

Attorney General (Dem)

Ellen Rosenblum; 8,627

Attorney General (Rep)

Michael Cross; 11,570

State Senate (9th District, Dem)

Jim Hinsvark; 2,785

State Senate (9th District, Rep)

Fred Girod; 5,897

State Rep. (11th District, Dem)

Marty Wilde; 913

State Rep. (11th District, Rep)

Katie Boshart Glaser; 1,735

Nicole De Graff; 721

State Rep. (15th District, Dem)

Miriam Cummins; 4,578

State Rep. (15th District, Rep)

Shelly Boshart Davis; 5,908

State Rep. (17th District, Dem)

Paige Hook; 2,782

State Rep. (17th District, Rep)

Dylan Richards; 721

Scott Sword; 1,656

Timothy Kirsch; 750

Susan Coleman; 749

Bruce Cuff; 867

Jamie Cate; 2,239

County Commission (Position 2, Dem)

No one filed

County Commission (Position 2, Rep)

Roger Nyquist; 13,332

County Commission (Position 3, Dem)

Scott Bruslind; 7,438

County Commission (Position 3, Rep)

Jack Tacy; 409

Sherrie Sprenger; 10,440

Bill Schrader; 674

Kerry Johnson; 4,305

Supreme Court (Position 1)

Thomas Balmer; 16,857

Van Pounds; 10,438

Supreme Court (Position 2)

Martha Walters; 21,765

Court of Appeals (Position 11)

Joel DeVore; 14,207

Kyle Krohn; 12,386

Court of Appeals (Position 1)

Josephine Mooney; 21,443

Court of Appeals (Position 12)

Erin Lagesen; 21,557

Court of Appeals (Position 13)

Doug Tookey; 21,333

Circuit Court (23rd District, Position 2)

David Delsman; 22,094

District Attorney

Doug Marteeny; 22,851

County Assessor

Andy Stevens; 21,785

County Surveyor

Thomas Casey; 21,737

Justice of the Peace (District 4A)

Jessica Meyer; 13,930

Measure 22-181 (Albany public safety levy)

Yes; 8,794

No; 2,923

Lane Community College bond

Yes; 366

No; 641

Stayton Rural Fire Protection District levy

Yes; 217

No; 175

Benton County

President (Dem)

Joseph Biden; 9,580

Bernie Sanders; 3,230

Elizabeth Warren; 1,668

Tulsi Gabbard; 202

President (Rep)

Donald Trump; 4,747

U.S. Senator (Dem)

Jeff Merkley; 13,982

U.S. Senator (Rep)

Paul Romero; 1,498

Robert Schwartz; 484

Jo Rae Perkins; 2,775

John Verbeek; 379

U.S. Rep (4th District, Dem)

Peter DeFazio; 10,868

Doyle Canning; 1,991

U.S. Rep (4th District, Rep)

Alek Skarlatos; 3,046

Nelson Ijih; 677

U.S. Rep. (5th District, Dem)

Blair Reynolds; 136

Kurt Schrader; 1,188

Mark Gamba; 405

U.S. Rep. (5th District, Rep)

Angela Roman; 97

Amy Ryan Courser; 795

G. Shane Dinkel; 325

Joey Nations; 178

Secretary of State (Dem)

Mark Haas; 4,565

Jamie McLeod Skinner; 3,565

Shemia Fagan; 5,530

Secretary of State (Rep)

Kim Thatcher; 4,524

Dave Stauffer; 653

State Treasurer (Dem)

Tobias Read; 11,999

State Treasurer (Rep)

Jeff Gudman; 4,645

Attorney General (Dem)

Ellen Rosenblum; 12,411

Attorney General (Rep)

Michael Cross; 4,165

State Senate (12th District, Dem)

Arianna Blunt; 155

Bernadette Hansen; 643

Ross Swartzendruber; 589

Lisa Pool; 347

State Senate (12th District, Rep)

Brian Boquist; 1,200

State Rep (15th District, Dem)

Miriam Cummins; 1,426

State Rep (15th District, Rep)

Shelly Boshart Davis; 1,443

State Rep (16th District, Dem)

Dan Rayfield; 9,273

State Rep (16th District, Rep)

Jason Hughes; 2,094

State Rep (23rd District, Dem)

Dean Scorvo; 1,383

State Rep (23rd District, Rep)

Mike Nearman; 1,177

Supreme Court (Position 1)

Thomas Balmer; 15,762

Van Pounds; 4,561

Supreme Court (Position 2)

Martha Walters; 17,521

Court of Appeals (Position 11)

Joel DeVore; 11,813

Kyle Krohn; 7,924

Court of Appeals (Position 1)

Josephine Mooney; 17,132

Court of Appeals (Position 12)

Erin Lagesen; 16,947

Court of Appeals (Position 13)

Doug Tookey; 16,650

Circuit Court (21st District, Position 1)

Locke Williams; 16,876

Circuit Court (21st District, Position 1)

Matthew Donohue; 16,650

District Attorney

John Haroldson; 17,484

County Commission (Position 2, Dem)

Xan Augerot; 12,110

County Commission (Position 2, Rep)

Tom Cordier; 4,549

County Commission (Position 3, Dem)

Nancy Wyse; 11,743

County Commission (Position 3, Rep)

John Sarna; 4,483

Measure 2-125 (Adair Village charter)

Yes; 156

No; 30

Measure 22-181 (Albany public safety levy)

Yes; 2,283

No; 647

Lane Community College bond

Yes; 166

No; 255

