How Biden's infrastructure bill might help Oregon

President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill likely would lead to significant improvements in the mid-valley should the administration get the bill through Congress.
And there are clear areas of need out there, as the White House has established with a state-by-state report card on transportation and other infrastructure issues.
Oregon received a C-, about in the middle of what seems like a fairly tough grading curve. Georgia and Utah received the top grade, a C+. The territory of Puerto Rico was last with a D-.
The report identified 1,287 miles of roads and 395 bridges in Oregon that are in poor condition, and the bill’s backers say $115 billion in the bill would come to the states to address those issues.
The Oregon Department of Transportation already has a wish list of projects, according to Travis Brouwer, assistant director for revenue, finance and compliance.
“While we did not work with the administration on the report on Oregon’s infrastructure, we report to the Federal Highway Administration on the condition of our bridges and pavement on a periodic basis, so they have access to Oregon-specific data that they used for this document,” Brouwer said.
ODOT officials cited four projects as examples of what might happen in Linn and Benton counties should the proposal become law.
• I-5 capacity/interchange improvements in Albany.
• Downtown Corvallis congestion improvements.
• US 20 Scenic Drive to North Albany Road safety improvements.
• US 20/OR 34 signal upgrades.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
"That is just a handful of illustrative projects and in no way fully representative of what this significant investment in transportation infrastructure could help us accomplish, but it may give you a sense of what types of projects we might undertake," Brouwer said.
ODOT already has a web page established for the Interstate 5 work, which would include new ramps, auxiliary lanes and sound walls around Exits 233 and 234. ODOT already has spent $1.2 million on design work, but construction funding has not yet been identified.
ODOT would add a southbound on-ramp at Exit 234 and construct auxiliary lanes between the 233 and 234 interchanges to allow for local traffic to travel in the area without adding to the congestion.
“ODOT spends most of our federal and state funding on fixing our roads, improving safety, and providing better options for people to get where they need to go, even if they don’t have a car,” Brouwer said, “so we are pleased that the Biden administration’s infrastructure proposal would help us further these goals. As the (report card) notes, many of ODOT’s bridges and roads are in poor condition, and it’s likely that the infrastructure plan would help us make significant investments in fixing potholed pavement and deficient bridges.”
DeFazio role
Oregon and the mid-valley also will have a seat at the table in the middle of the legislative action on the bill. U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, who represents the region, chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and will play a key role in writing and negotiating on behalf of the bill.
“For far too long, we have kicked the can down the road and neglected Oregon’s critical infrastructure needs,” said DeFazio in a statement released by his office. “Oregon loses billions in untapped economic potential every year and is falling behind the rest of the world. In order to catch up, we need to build up the systems and structures that support our modern economy.
“The American Jobs Plan is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create millions of good-paying union jobs while bringing our infrastructure into the 21st century and addressing the existential threat of climate change. And at every step of the way, this plan will invest in America’s workers and turbocharge our nation’s competitiveness in the world.”
Beth Schoenbach, who serves as a legislative aide to DeFazio, said the committee chair plans to introduce the surface transportation aspects of the Biden plan in May. No timelines are in place for hearings or final action on the bill, she said.
The administration is banking on the report card data to confirm the everyday experiences of Americans as they bump over potholes, get trapped in traffic jams and wait for cramped, out-of-date buses. There is already a receptive audience to the sales pitch, and the strategy is that public support can overcome any congressional misgivings.
“We don’t have a lot of work to do to persuade the American people that U.S. infrastructure needs major improvement,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a television interview before the report's release. “The American people already know it.”
GOP opposition
Republican lawmakers have been quick to reject the infrastructure proposal. They say just a fraction of the spending goes to traditional infrastructure, as $400 billion would expand Medicaid support for caregivers and substantial portions would fund electric vehicle charging stations and address the racial injustice of highways that were built in ways that destroyed Black neighborhoods.
The state-by-state reports give some data to back up their argument that more money should be spent on roads and bridges. Biden's plan would modernize 20,000 miles of roadways, but California by itself has 14,220 miles of highway in poor condition.
Republican lawmakers also object to paying for the package by increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and increasing the global minimum tax, among other tax changes including stepped-up IRS enforcement being proposed by the Biden administration.
“This plan would impose the biggest tax hikes in a generation when workers need an economic recovery. It would gut right-to-work protections for blue-collar workers," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a floor speech. “It would throw hundreds of billions at the far left’s ‘green’ fads."
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.