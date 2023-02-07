For Albany soccer players, the setting sun has always meant it was time to pack up your gear and go home.

But after a $7 million project undertaken by the YMCA, players of all sorts of sports will have a field to play, rain or shine, night or day.

The smell of synthetic turf permeates the air as young children rush across the field hurling balls of all colors. Across the field, teenagers practice making goals. The sun has begun to set, but no one looks like they are going home soon.

Playing soccer after dark or in heavy rain was nearly impossible in Albany. Games would have to be canceled, and slippery conditions would make the sport dangerous, said Tyler Jacobsen, board president of Oregon Valley Futbol Alliance.

“It’s been needed for a long time,” Jacobsen said.

Before, his soccer club had to travel to other communities just to practice, he said. Now, not only does he have a local practice option, but the field is flexible enough to house tournaments.

After dark, the field is as bright as daylight. Jerseys stand out against the night sky as youth players hurry across the green.

Before, players had to use grass fields that often become dangerous when muddy. And games at the high schools had to be finished by sundown. But the YMCA’s fields are made of 589,000 square feet of artificial turf.

And the field that’s open is only part of the project.

The “sports complex” will unfold in a three-phase project featuring space for five soccer fields. It’s part of larger revitalization project whose goal is to offer a “campus for all,” said Tino Barreras, chief communications officer at the YMCA.

The plans include an athletic performance center in what once was a vacant warehouse along highway 99 and an all-inclusive, adaptive playground.

The first phase of the project, the two lighted soccer fields, is nearly complete. One field is open for use, but there are still some finishing touches underway.

Barreras said that both fields should be open by the summer. Originally, there was an earlier opening date but issues with supply chain that have complicated so many other local projects pushed construction times, he said.

One of the finishing touches is getting robots that use GPS to draw lines on the field for different sports. The lines create a kind of paint that isn’t permanent and wears off with use.

It allows all kinds of sports to be played on the field, not just soccer, Barreras said, lacrosse, football and baseball to name a few.

Welcoming all skill levels and various age groups, the field is open to members and nonmembers with a day-use fee, Barreras said.

“It’s a project three years in the making,” Mid-Willamette Family YMCA CEO Chris Reese said.

The space was originally slated to become an apartment complex, along with a series of other businesses, if Reese hadn’t taken it up to City Hall, he said.

After garnering feedback from about 150 people, the plan to create a multipurpose field was born.

Reese sees it as an amenity that will be used for future generations to come.

“The kids are the ones that benefit the most,” Barreras said.